Britney Spears' 'Family Has Been Worried' About Her Erratic Behavior 'for Months,' Source Claims: 'She's on Some Kind of Downward Spiral'
Is Britney Spears' family "Toxic" or are they actually concerned this time around?
It's been more than one year since the Princess of Pop was freed from her abusive 13-year conservatorship, and while fans, friends and loved ones were thrilled for the superstar to finally regain control over her life, many of Spears' supporters are worried she is on track to once again spiral out of control.
"Britney's family has been worried for months," a source recently spilled to a news publication after her inner circle reportedly failed to have an intervention with the "Circus" singer back in February.
"Her erratic behavior, disturbing social media posts and public outbursts have been clues that she’s on some kind of downward spiral," the insider noted regarding Spears' stripped down Instagram videos, which feature bizarre dance moves and lengthy captions that usually don't make any sense.
"It seems like a subconscious cry for help," the confidante added, pointing out the possibility that history might repeat itself.
In 2008, Spears suffered several nervous breakdowns in front of the public eye and was admitted into a psychiatric ward on two separate occasions.
The situation — in which Spears shaved her head, in addition to other alarming actions — is what caused her father, Jamie, to lock his daughter into the infamous conservatorship that took complete control over the successful singer's life choices, as well as her finances.
"Her family is concerned that this will end badly," the source confessed, as people have previously drawn attention to worries that Spears' spiral could one day become a matter of life and death.
"Without an intervention, they think she’s headed for another breakdown," the insider stated, despite Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, insisting there was never any sort of intervention planned in the first place.
"Britney refuses to accept that she needs help," the source expressed of the pop star, who frequently reminds fans she is doing just fine via her many social media posts.
