OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears Deletes Post Honoring Sister Jamie Lynn — Though Insider Claims They're Now on Speaking Terms

britney spears deletes post honoring sister jamie lynn speaking terms
Source: mega;@jamielynnspears/instagram
By:

Dec. 11 2023, Published 12:18 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Forgive and forget?

On Sunday, December 10, Britney Spears took to social media and randomly congratulated Jamie Lynn Spears for her turn on Dancing With the Stars — only to delete the Instagram post hours later.

Article continues below advertisement

"I’m so proud of my sister! She did so good on Dancing With the Stars ⭐," the mom-of-two, 42, captioned the upload, which featured a photo of Jamie Lynn, 32, dressed in costume.

The timing of the "Toxic" singer's post is odd given that even though the Zoey 101 alum returned for the Season 32 finale — which aired on December  5 — she was eliminated in early October during the second week of the competition.

britney spears deletes post honoring sister jamie lynn speaking terms
Source: mega

Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears were estranged for several years.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Britney's post may have been her way of showing the public that they're making amends, as an insider claimed the two women are now "speaking" after years apart.

The reconciliation rumors come after their father, Jamie Spears, 71, had to recently undergo a leg amputation following a "terrible infection" that stemmed from a knee replacement.

britney spears deletes post honoring sister jamie lynn speaking terms
Source: mega

An insider claimed the girls are now on speaking terms.

Article continues below advertisement

In Britney's memoir, The Woman in Me, she alleged that one of the reasons for their turmoil was that Jamie Lynn did nothing to help her escape their father's strict 13-year conservatorship over the pop star.

"As I was fighting the conservatorship and receiving a lot of press attention, she was writing a book capitalizing on it," Britney wrote of how her sister allegedly ignored her cries for help and instead shaded her in her own book, Things I Should Have Said. "She rushed out salacious stories about me, many of them hurtful and outrageous."

britney spears deletes post honoring sister jamie lynn speaking terms
Source: @jamielynnspears/instagram

Jamie Lynn has two daughters of her own.

Article continues below advertisement

While the state of the girls' relationship remains murky, Britney made it clear she's on better terms with her mother, Lynne Spears, who came out to celebrate her eldest daughter's birthday earlier this month.

The Crossroads actress' hairstylist Baihly B even shared a photo of the singer cuddled up with Lynne, 58, on the couch.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears
Article continues below advertisement

"Happy Birthday to you @britneyspears I am so happy you and your Momma are together at last," Baihly B wrote. "Here’s to healing and a life of happiness, freedom and bonds that will never be broken!"

One insider said of the reunion, "They were two peas in a pod."

britney spears mom
Source: mega

Britney and her mom recently reunited for the singer's December 2 birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

The meet-up came less than two months after the "Overprotected" vocalist complained in her memoir that her mother tossed away her childhood possessions — something Lynne denied via social media.

"@britneyspears I'm not sure who told you I got rid of your dolls and journals but I would never do that! That would be cruel because I know how much they mean to you," Lynne wrote alongside pictures of the childhood items on November 9.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"They are special to me too because of the years we spent collecting them," added the mother-of-three. "Of course I still have your things, and I am happy to send them to you if you'd like me to. Please let me know and know how much I love you!"

Page Six reported that Britney and Jamie Lynn are speaking again.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.