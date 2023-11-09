Britney Spears' Mom Denies Throwing Out Singer's Beloved Childhood Dolls and Journals, Offers to Send Them to the Star
Despite their estrangement, Britney Spears still has a special place in her mom Lynne Spears' heart.
In the singer's memoir, she claimed her parent threw out her beloved childhood toys — a discovery she made when she came home to Louisiana in 2020.
However, on Thursday, November 9, Lynne shared photos on Instagram of the mementos the blonde beauty, 41, was referring to, proving she still has them.
"@britneyspears I'm not sure who told you I got rid of your dolls and journals but I would never do that! That would be cruel because I know how much they mean to you," Lynne wrote alongside pictures of countless dolls, figurines and a journal sitting on a bed.
"They are special to me too because of the years we spent collecting them," she emphasized. "Of course I still have your things, and I am happy to send them to you if you'd like me to. Please let me know and know how much I love you!"
Britney hasn't responded to her mom's social media upload yet, though plenty of her fans did, expressing their disappointment in Lynne for allowing the pop star to be under an abusive 13-year conservatorship by her father and Lynne's ex-husband, Jamie Spears.
"Nothing justifies what you did to her, so let her live her life!!!" one supporter told the matriarch, while another wrote, "2 weeks to find them and act like they were there all long in a room of your house. So funny."
"I see one journal… where are the rest?" asked a third fan. "Why you always trying to make your daughter look crazy in public?"
In The Woman in Me, Britney claimed that during her 2019 stay at a mental health facility, she stored some of her things at Lynne's home.
However, the vocalist said that when she returned to the house during the 2020 pandemic, "the Madame Alexander dolls I'd collected as a girl ... three years’ worth of my writing [and] a binder full of poetry that had real meaning" were gone.
"When I saw the empty shelves, I felt an overwhelming sadness. I thought of the pages I’d written through tears. I never wanted to publish them or anything like that, but they were important to me," she penned. "And my family had thrown them in the trash, just like they’d thrown me away."
The mom-of-two revealed it was in that moment that she decided she didn't want to stay in touch with her family members.
The Crossroads actress' tome, which was released on October 24, made the New York Times' bestseller list, and on the day it was released, she claimed it broke a record.
"It’s happening ✨🤓📖 !!! My book is the highest selling celebrity memoir in history and it’s only day 1 !!!" Britney declared on Instagram. "Thank you to the fans who have been so supportive !!! Love you all 🌹 !!!"