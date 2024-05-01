Jessica Simpson Issues Stark Warning About Being 'Careful' With Money as Britney Spears' Financial Woes Are Exposed
No more expensive vacations for Britney Spears?
On Tuesday, April 30, Jessica Simpson gave the “Toxic” singer — who allegedly has spent a large chunk of her multi-million-dollar estate on getaways — some sage advice.
While spotted at LAX after returning from a family trip, the fashion designer, 43, said, “You can blow all your money on vacation — if you’re not careful.”
“But memories are worth more,” the mother-of-three added.
Though Simpson had just spent her time traveling, she noted that the brood’s holiday was on her mother’s dime this time.
“That trip was on my mom, so it was free for me,” she explained.
Simpson’s comments about Spears, 42, came shortly after reports indicated the mother-of-two has been draining her hefty bank account by going to elaborate destinations.
Spears’ supposed financial troubles started in 2021 when a L.A. judge terminated the conservatorship, which gave the Grammy winner her autonomy back and allowed her sole access to the $60 million estate.
Years later, sources told Page Six how irresponsible the star has been figuring out her financial situation.
“She has no concept of money,” they spilled. “For over a decade, other people were in charge of her bank accounts, and every purchase had to be reported to the court — even if it was just a pack of gum. But now, she’s on her own.”
A second source noted how those close to Spears are “in a precarious position,” as they do not want to “rock the boat and make her feel like she is in a conservatorship again” when giving her advice on her spending habits.
“It’s tricky,” the insider continued. “No one wants to be Jamie [Spears] 2.0.”
Though she’s been taking out a lot of dough, the blonde beauty has also been bringing in some funds in recent years.
In August 2022, Spears released “Hold Me Closer” in collaboration with Elton John, which reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. In October 2023, she debuted her memoir, The Woman in Me, that became a New York Times bestseller.
Apparently, the book's success has largely helped keep her afloat, as the source noted she is now “at the point of recoupment” with the $15 million publishing deal, and she earns “very significant” royalties from the tome.
“She’s not broke,” the insider insisted, “but she definitely could benefit from being more careful with her cash.”
Spears seemingly saw money as no object when it came to her recent vacations, as she’s frequented Maui, Hawaii, and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
The source explained how the musician spent “hundreds of thousands of dollars” last year on her trip to French Polynesia, where she stayed at the luxurious Brando resort, which costs about $23,400 per night.
“Between flying private and booking five-star villas, it can get costly — fast,” another insider added, while a third confidante continued, “She is not going broke but should keep an eye on private jets.”
