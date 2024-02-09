Britney Spears Seductively Eats Cherries in Devil Costume as Singer 'Missed Halloween': Watch
It's never too late to celebrate Halloween — especially when you're Britney Spears.
During the early hours of Friday morning, February 9, the pop icon dressed up in a devil costume while showing off her groovy moves to the tune of "Electric City" by The Black Eyed Peas.
"Missed Halloween last year so I got it back 👍🏻👌🏻🍒 !!!" Spears, 42, captioned the video, which featured the "Toxic" singer dancing in front of the camera in a red leather bodysuit, devil horns and knee-high black boots.
The "Circus" hitmaker went all out for her costume, as she held onto a fake red pitchfork while seductively eating cherries for her fans.
Spears seemed to be in great spirits, smiling wide and singing along to the lyrics while spinning around the pitchfork in her hand.
The devil costume was one of many outfits featured on Spears' Instagram account within the past 24 hours.
On Thursday night, February 8, the mom-of-two stunned in a partially see-through orange mini dress while dancing around to Kelis' hit song "Bossy."
At one point, Spears accessorized with a plush gray fur coat and flipped off the camera to the beat of the music.
"I LIKE DONUTS !!! DO Y’ALL ??? Not more than my new orange 🍊 dress but I CAN’T GET ENOUGH of my new cherries 🍒 I bought !!! I amused myself today in entertainment !!!" the "Gimme More" performer captioned the upload.
Moments later, Spears posted another video — though this time she sported a pink and white patterned crop top with puffed short sleeves and tiny black shorts as she thrusted the air while Lil Wayne's "Lollipop" played in the background.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Again I love donuts 🍩 👌👌🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🙄🙄🤔👍🤦🏼♀️ !!!" Spears, who wore the same black boots for all three clips, captioned the post.
The blonde beauty's Instagram dance session comes more than one week after her feud with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake seemed to reignite.
Tensions appeared to escalate after Spears apologized "for some of the things I wrote about in my book."
"If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry," the "Womanizer" singer added before name-dropping the former *NSYNC frontman and sharing a clip of his recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon's talk show. "I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song 'Selfish' 🌹 It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ??? Ps 'Sanctified' is wow 🤩 too."
Just two days later, Timberlake savagely shaded his ex-girlfriend during his New York City concert, stating, "I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize.... to absolutely f------ nobody," then proceeding to play "Cry Me a River" — his 2002 hit song believed to be about his and Spears' romantic demise.
Spears later hit back at Timberlake's remarks, rescinding her apology by declaring: "I'm not sorry!!!"