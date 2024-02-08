Justin Timberlake Does Not Care If He Comes Across as 'Cocky' Amid Britney Spears Feud: 'His Conscience Is Clear'
Justin Timberlake apparently doesn’t mind his bad reputation.
According to a source, the *NSYNC member — who is currently feuding with his ex Britney Spears — is unbothered by all the criticism he has received as of late.
After the “Mirrors” singer publicly dissed his former lover during his January 31 concert, fans have been up in arms about his seemingly rude behavior.
“If Justin comes across as cocky, he couldn’t care less. His conscience is clear,” the source said of the father-of-two.
As OK! previously reported, the drama between Timberlake and Spears began when the pop princess painted the ‘00s heartthrob in a negative light in her memoir, The Woman in Me.
However, on January 29, the blonde beauty, 42, took to Instagram to express her remorse for putting Timberlake on blast.
"I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry… I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song 'Selfish' 🌹 It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ??? Ps 'Sanctified' is wow 🤩 too," she penned alongside a recent video clip from Timberlake's appearance on Jimmy Fallon's talk show to promote his new tour and music.
Despite this apology, Timberlake seemed to not want to take the olive branch, as just two days later he alluded to the upload during his performance in New York City.
"I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize.... to absolutely f------ nobody," he said to his audience, before playing his 2002 hit "Cry Me a River," which alludes to the end of his relationship with Spears.
From there, Spears hit back at the actor in yet another social media post.
"Someone told me someone was talking s--- about me on the streets !!!" she began alongside a photo of a basketball hoop. "Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I’m not sorry !!!"
Spears was seemingly alluding to her previous claim that she "beat" JT in basketball years ago, and "he would cry."
Amid their feud, Spears' fans have taken the opportunity to bash Timberlake for his actions, especially after the recent diss.
“Just another immature, shady and insecure a-- male,” one person penned, while another added, “Britney had to apologize to him for writing about things that actually happened in her memoir and this is how he responds."
“Idk why he would think that's appropriate,” a third person said.
