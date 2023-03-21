Paris Hilton Praises Longtime Pal Britney Spears After She's Freed From Conservatorship: 'She Deserves All Of The Happiness In The World'

In that time period, Hilton revealed how they looked dolled up for the photographers.

"I pulled Brit back into the shadows so we could check each other. As friends do," the mom-of-one recalled. "I tweaked Brit’s hair. We did lip gloss. Finest Girls. Camera ready, b******. We went back out, trying to make our way to the car. The paparazzi did what they do, calling out to get us to look their way. 'Paris, look left! Left, Britney!'"

"Then Lindsay got in the car, which was kind of awkward because I was driving a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren that had only two seats," she continued. "She got in, and Britney kind of wedged up on the middle thing where, ideally, you would put your purse. On a video that captured this moment, there’s a collective gasp, and then one of the paps says, 'Oh, this is gonna be classic!' And they go at it, snapping their a**** off, holding their cameras over the hood of the car. The raindrops on the windshield lit up like BeDazzled-time."