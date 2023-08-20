Fears for Britney Spears: Braless Singer Picks Up Fried Chicken on Lonely Midnight Outing as Divorce Turns Nasty

The former flames apparently got into a big fight after the 29-year-old accused Spears of cheating on him. They haven't addressed the accusations, but Asghari took to social media to confirm the sad news.

"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," he wrote via his Instagram Story on August 17. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."

"S--- happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful," he added.