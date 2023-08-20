Fears for Britney Spears: Braless Singer Picks Up Fried Chicken on Lonely Midnight Outing as Divorce Turns Nasty
A few days after Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears, the singer was seen on a fast food run in Oxnard, Calif., according to new photos obtained by a news outlet.
In the pictures, the 41-year-old pop star was spotted on Friday, August 18, at Dave's Hot Chicken with a raspberry lemonade drink in hand alongside her security team at midnight. The newly single star wore an off the shoulder top sans bra and blue shorts and sandals.
As OK! previously reported, the "Toxic" songstress recently spoke about how she is coping amid her split.
"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!" she captioned an Instagram post on Saturday, August 19 — just one day prior to her late night outing.
"I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!! If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!" she continued.
The former flames apparently got into a big fight after the 29-year-old accused Spears of cheating on him. They haven't addressed the accusations, but Asghari took to social media to confirm the sad news.
"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," he wrote via his Instagram Story on August 17. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."
"S--- happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful," he added.
The divorce may get nasty, as Spears is fearful her ex might take away the two pups they share together.
"Regarding [Britney and Sam's shared] property, the most difficult part of dividing any assets will be their two dogs," the source told the Daily Mail. "But Sam gave Porsha to Britney as a present and she was the one who wanted to adopt Sawyer when they were in Maui."
