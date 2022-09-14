Britney Spears' Ex Jason Alexander Claims They Had A 'Flirty' Phone Call Days Before She Married Sam Asghari
Say what? Jason Alexander is now insisting he had good reason to crash ex-wife Britney Spears' June wedding, claiming the "Womanizer" crooner reached out to him just days before she said "I do" for the third time.
"She called me that Monday, which was probably the 7th. It was a couple of days before the wedding,” he said in a preview for the Wednesday, September 14 episode of PodcastOne’s "One Degree of Scandalous."
"We spoke for probably 20 minutes," spilled Alexander, the man she was married to for just 55 hours in 2004. "Nothing was brought up about any wedding taking place."
Alexander claimed that he engaged in a "kind of a flirty conversation" with his former spouse, explaining, "So in my head, I’m thinking like I left the conversation and was feeling like, 'Hey, I kind of got it good about myself.'"
Alexander then revealed what was going on in his head when he took to Instagram Live to show himself entering her property just hours before Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot — something that resulted in him being arrested and charged with aggravated trespassing and battery.
"Maybe I wasn’t on the f***ing guest list. I came in through the f***ing back," he shared. "Either way, this is Britney’s wedding day and she’s locked in her f***ing bedroom guys."
"So I decided when I am on top of this hill and her house is kind of down and they had security on each side and no one down the middle. Their dumb***es decided to come up around and I just went straight," Alexander added. "And so they ended up like a heart, or like an a**, and ended up behind me. They were chasing me and yelling at me and I don’t know what I said, but I knew where I was going."
Spears isn't letting the drama interfere with her romance, as she posted a photo on Instagram to mark the 1-year anniversary of her and Asghari's engagement, which occurred on Monday, September 12.