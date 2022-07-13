Declaring Innocence Jason Alexander Pleads Not Guilty After Crashing Ex Britney Spears & Sam Asghari's Wedding: Report
Britney Spears' first ex-husband, Jason Alexander, reportedly entered a not guilty plea after trying to crash the princess of pop's wedding to Sam Asghari last month.
According to Ventura County Senior Deputy District Attorney Erin Meister, Alexander was reportedly arraigned Tuesday, July 12, on the criminal complaint in Ventura County Superior Court, where he appeared from jail via Zoom.
The 41-year-old, who was married to Spears for two days in 2004, entered a not guilty plea on all counts including three misdemeanor counts of aggravated trespassing, refusing to leave private property, vandalism and battery, as well as one felony count of stalking with a prior domestic violence conviction, per Page Six.
To make matters worse for Alexander, he also faces an enhancement charge because he was on probation for an unrelated case in Tennessee at the time of his alleged crime in California, in which he filmed himself breaking into the "Toxic" songstress' home, where her and Asghari's wedding took place.
During Tuesday's arraignment, Alexander denied the enhancement charge, with him remaining in jail at this time in lieu of $100,000 bail. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.
Hours before Spears and Asghari said "I Do" at the pop star's Thousand Oaks, Calif., property on Jun 9, Alexander managed to bypass security and roam the property looking for his former wife.
While live-streaming the incident via Instagram, he could be heard claiming he was invited by the bride-to-be herself. One of the security guards revealed Alexander tried "multiple times" to open the mother-of-two's bedroom door — but was unsuccessful. "And that’s when he backed up and started reaching out of his right hand pocket," the security guard recalled, noting his actions prompted him to draw his own weapon.
When the police arrived at Spears' property, they confiscated a box cutter and other items from Alexander's possession.
Alexander was arrested at 2:32 p.m. PST on June 9 and booked the same day at 7:32 p.m. Authorities later confirmed he was booked on "two counts of misdemeanor battery, one count of misdemeanor vandalism and one count of misdemeanor trespassing, in addition to the out of county warrant."
Following the shocking incident, the performer was awarded a three-year restraining order.
Luckily, Spears' ex wasn't able to ruin her special day, with an insider noting it ended up being the "happiest night" for Spears: "Britney danced for hours at the reception. You could tell that she had the best time."
"She wanted a fairytale wedding and she got it. She is very excited to be married," gushed the source. "She looks forward to a future with Sam."