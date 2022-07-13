The 41-year-old, who was married to Spears for two days in 2004, entered a not guilty plea on all counts including three misdemeanor counts of aggravated trespassing, refusing to leave private property, vandalism and battery, as well as one felony count of stalking with a prior domestic violence conviction, per Page Six.

To make matters worse for Alexander, he also faces an enhancement charge because he was on probation for an unrelated case in Tennessee at the time of his alleged crime in California, in which he filmed himself breaking into the "Toxic" songstress' home, where her and Asghari's wedding took place.