Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Gets Backlash for Joining 'The Traitors' Season 3: 'How Fitting'

britney spears ex husband sam asghari backlash traitors season
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 5 2024, Published 11:58 a.m. ET

Is Sam Asghari looking for another 15 minutes of fame?

On Wednesday, June 5, it was announced that the fitness trainer, who's best known as Britney Spears' ex-husband, will be joining the cast of The Traitors Season 3.

britney spears ex husband sam asghari traitors season
Source: mega

Sam Asghari has landed his first reality TV gig.

Asghari, 30, who has never dabbled in reality TV before, will be joining stars like Bachelor in Paradise's Wells Adams, Vanderpump Rules villain Tom Sandoval, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania and Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause for the Peacock game show.

Asghari and the pop star, 42, met in 2016 when he starred in her "Slumber Party" music video. Though they went on to tie the knot in 2022, Asghari filed for divorce last summer. Things were finalized this past May.

britney spears ex husband sam asghari traitors season
Source: mega

The fitness guru started dating Britney Spears in 2016.

As OK! reported, an insider claimed Asghari was hoping to amp up his career after splitting from the mother-of-two, which is why some social media users feel he used their romance for fame.

"Never liked him. Always thought he was just with Britney for the exposure," one person tweeted in reaction to the casting news.

"I'll be watching to make sure that Sam doesn't talk s--- about THE Princess of Pop — Ms Britney Spears — if he does — we RIOT!!" said another.

"Please kick him out in the first episode," another Spears supporter said, while a fourth wrote, "How fitting."

britney spears ex husband sam asghari traitors season
Source: mega

Asghari filed for divorce after one year of marriage.

Though it's believed that the blonde beauty's erratic behavior is mostly to blame for their failed marriage, he hasn't shaded his former spouse in any interviews.

"It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on," Asghari told one outlet of the break-up.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears
"I've always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together] — so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other,” the buff star said. "That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that's always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life.”

britney spears ex husband sam asghari traitors season
Source: mega

Spears is rumored to be dating Paul Richard Soliz.

The "Toxic" crooner hasn't said much about their marriage and only praised Asghari in her memoir — though it was written prior to their split. While things seemed tense when they first parted ways, sources stated they did have a prenup.

As the Black Monday alum focuses on his Hollywood career, his ex-wife has been sparking concern within her inner circle, as she appears to be on a downward spiral again.

Most recently, authorities were called to the Chateau Marmont as guests feared she was having a mental breakdown after fighting with new boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz.

Spears denied the allegations and claimed she simply injured her ankle.

