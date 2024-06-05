Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Gets Backlash for Joining 'The Traitors' Season 3: 'How Fitting'

As OK! reported, an insider claimed Asghari was hoping to amp up his career after splitting from the mother-of-two, which is why some social media users feel he used their romance for fame.

"Never liked him. Always thought he was just with Britney for the exposure," one person tweeted in reaction to the casting news.

"I'll be watching to make sure that Sam doesn't talk s--- about THE Princess of Pop — Ms Britney Spears — if he does — we RIOT!!" said another.

"Please kick him out in the first episode," another Spears supporter said, while a fourth wrote, "How fitting."