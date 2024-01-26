Britney Spears Thinks Ex Sam Asghari Is 'Pathetic' as He Tries to Take Her for 'Everything Under the Sun' in Divorce: Source
Britney Spears isn't impressed with ex Sam Asghari amid their bombshell divorce.
The pair, who split in July 2023, reportedly negotiated a prenuptial agreement that promised the former personal trainer $1 million for every two years of their marriage, but according to a source, Asghari wants more.
"She feels Sam is playing the ‘Mr. Britney Spears’ card for everything it’s worth," a source spilled. "She finds it kind of pathetic."
However, the source claimed the 29-year-old "feels he should be compensated properly for everything he went through with Britney," throughout their roughly seven-year relationship, referring to her bizarre behavior on social media and rumored mood swings.
"The exact amount he wants is being kept confidential, but he’s not happy with what Britney and her team have proposed," the source said, noting the settlement is "stuck in limbo" as they battle it out.
"There’s a lot of wrangling back and forth," the source added. "Things have become a lot more complicated than both of them had hoped it would be ... Sam isn’t hurting for cash, but he’s willing to dig in and fight for the extra money he feels he deserves."
- Britney Spears and Sam Asghari on Better Terms as Divorce Moves Forward After Months of Stalling
- Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari 'Attempting to Negotiate Prenup’ After Filing for Divorce, Threatening to Go Public With Embarrassing Information About Pop Star: Source
- Do Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Have A Prenup? Get Details On The Couple's Finances
And while a second insider alleged, "Sam is going for everything under the sun," the first source confirmed the pop star is "in no mood to be pushed around or rushed into signing over another huge check to Sam."
"She wants to stick to the letter of the paperwork and feels that’s all he’s entitled to, period," they revealed.
"Britney is still deeply resentful over how much money certain family members have managed to mooch off of her through the years," the first source continued.
The "Toxic" singer allegedly shelled out $1.3 million to ex-husband Kevin Federline, following their tumultuous 2007 split. She also went on to pay the former backup dancer $40,000 per month in child support for their sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, both teenage boys are currently living with Federline and his wife, Victoria, in Hawaii — a move which Spears chose not to fight.
"Britney has always faithfully supported her children and wants them to be happy," a source said at the time.
The sources spoke with Us Weekly about Asghari and Spears' ongoing divorce.