Sam Asghari Admits His Marriage to Britney Spears Was an 'Amazing Experience' Despite Surprising Divorce
Sam Asghari has nothing but great things to say about his marriage to Britney Spears despite the couple’s 2023 divorce.
In a new interview, the model reflected on his relationship with the pop star, which lasted seven years.
“It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on,” the actor, 29, shared.
Asghari and Spears tied the knot in June 2022 and were married for 14 months before he filed for divorce in late July 2023.
“I've always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together] — so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other,” he explained. “That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that's always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life.”
Now, Asghari has been looking forward to the next chapter in his life as he approaches his 30th birthday.
“I used to think people that were 30 years old were so old when I was in high school. But every person I talk to, the older they get, the more they get to enjoy life because with age comes wisdom and experiences,” he stated. “And I think experiences in life are beautiful, so that's something that I'm just super excited to just be fulfilled with.”
While his romance with Spears eventually came to its demise, he expressed his hope for the future, however, he noted the only woman in his life right now is his Doberman, Porsha.
“I always have the most positive mindset about life. My experiences in life have shaped me into the man I am today. I will continue growing. I come from a place where we celebrate our past,” he said. “I look back fondly. My past was a blessing and beautiful.”
As OK! previously reported, though Asghari had nothing but fond things to say about the “Toxic” singer, Spears may not share such feelings amid their divorce negotiations.
The pair's prenuptial agreement originally promised the former personal trainer $1 million for every two years of their marriage, however, a source recently claimed Asghari is looking for a larger pay out.
"She feels Sam is playing the ‘Mr. Britney Spears’ card for everything it’s worth," the insider spilled. "She finds it kind of pathetic."
They noted how Asghari "feels he should be compensated properly for everything he went through with Britney."
"The exact amount he wants is being kept confidential, but he’s not happy with what Britney and her team have proposed," the source added.
"There’s a lot of wrangling back and forth," they continued. "Things have become a lot more complicated than both of them had hoped it would be ... Sam isn’t hurting for cash, but he’s willing to dig in and fight for the extra money he feels he deserves."
People interviewed Asghari.