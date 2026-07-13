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Britney Spears’ Ex-Manager Sam Lutfi Breaks Silence on Singer’s Recent Concerns: ‘Her Life Is Under a Microscope’

Split photo of Britney Spears and Sam Lutfi
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears’ ex-manager Sam Lutfi spoke out after a viral freeway incident sparked concern among fans.

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July 13 2026, Published 12:05 p.m. ET

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Britney Spears' former manager, Sam Lutfi, urged the public to show the pop star compassion after her recent headlines sparked concern.

"She's already spent her life under a microscope, so why don't we show her the same grace we'd want for ourselves, period?" Lutfi told the Daily Mail. "I wish her nothing but the best."

Spears' ex-manager made the comments after the 44-year-old singer was photographed standing through the moonroof of a Mercedes SUV on the 101 Freeway in Studio City, Los Angeles.

This incident occurred four months after she was arrested on suspicion of DUI on March 4 and later pleaded guilty to a reduced reckless driving charge.

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Image of Sam Lutfi said he had no interest in diagnosing or criticizing Britney Spears after the recent incident.
Source: MEGA

Sam Lutfi said he had no interest in diagnosing or criticizing Britney Spears after the recent incident.

Lutfi also said people should not make assumptions about the Grammy winner.

"She's a human being before she's a celebrity," he revealed. "People are very quick to judge, especially when it's Britney."

He added that "social media isn't someone's medical chart" and said he had no interest in trying "to diagnose [or] criticize" Spears following the event.

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Britney Spears Responded to the Moonroof Incident

Image of Britney Spears joked about the attention surrounding her latest headline after the sunroof incident.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears joked about the attention surrounding her latest headline after the sunroof incident.

The Crossroads star addressed the viral moment in an Instagram post on Saturday, July 11.

She wrote, "What people see is two seconds of insanity of me arching me to the lords !!!!! yet the days and hours of my reality!!!!!!"

She then joked, "Nothing is what it seems. Psss I think I need to come out of the roof quite a bit more."

Meanwhile, a source told the Daily Mail that there was no reason for alarm. According to the insider, Spears stood through the sunroof because she wanted to see what had caused traffic to stop ahead.

The source said, "She used to do this all the time as a kid growing up in the South, she loves having the warm wind blow through her hair in the summer, it's fun."

"She is having a fun summer and is happy, she is in a good place. If it's illegal to put your head through a sunroof, she doesn't know it! She didn't mean to do anything bad," they added.

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Sam Lutfi Reflects on His Complicated History With Britney Spears

Image of Sam Lutfi’s history with Britney Spears included both a professional relationship and later legal disputes.
Source: MEGA

Sam Lutfi’s history with Britney Spears included both a professional relationship and later legal disputes.

Lutfi managed Spears in 2007 and 2008, a difficult time that came after her divorce from Kevin Federline. During that period, the pop star faced widely reported personal struggles that later led to her 13-year conservatorship.

Their relationship then became the subject of legal battles. In 2008, Spears’ family obtained a restraining order against Lutfi. In 2019, Spears also received a five-year civil harassment restraining order against him after accusing him of threatening her family.

Image of Sam Lutfi reflected on his time with Britney Spears, saying he did not expect their situation to become so complicated.
Source: MEGA

Sam Lutfi reflected on his time with Britney Spears, saying he did not expect their situation to become so complicated.

Despite their complicated history, Lutfi has continued to speak positively about her in recent years.

During a 2025 appearance on the "Popcorned Planet" podcast, he praised Spears as a talented performer.

"She's this incredible star. But aside from that, we had a great time. She was ... just a fantastic friend, and a great client," he said.

He also revealed she was "devastated" after her split from Federline and believed she did not have a strong support system at the time.

Lutfi said he was simply trying to help her, adding, "I didn't know this was gonna become so deep. I didn't know. I came in, she asked for help."

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