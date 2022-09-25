From Man Of The Hour To Scruffy Recluse: Relive Kevin Federline's Transformation In Photos
Back in 2004, Kevin Federline became one of the most famous men in the world when he swept Britney Spears off her feet. Just three months after the superstar met the backup dancer, they tied the knot, and eventually, they welcomed two sons — but things quickly went south.
By 2006, the two divorced, and things have been very hot and cold between them when it comes to coparenting. In the wake of the split, Federline more or less faded from the spotlight, and since then, most would argue that his looks faded as well.
Scroll down to see the dancer's changing appearance over the years.
When the exes first linked up, Federline, now 44, looked suave, whether he was rocking longer locks or a closer clean cut.
When not at red carpet events with Spears, the father-of-six often dressed in basic threads but didn't seem to put much effort into his appearance.
The twosome took the town in casual gear as Spears put her career on the back-burner to spend more time as a wife and mother.
By 2009, Federline shocked the masses when he revealed he gained over 80 pounds.
The star eventually decided to participate in the series Celebrity Fit Club series, quipping of himself, "I look like a pregnant man."
Federline shaped up and is now married to Victoria Price.
Though he used to keep quiet on the turmoil going on in his ex's life, he recently did an interview where he defended her father, Jamie Spears, for enforcing a controversial conservatorship.
"I was mortified for her. I really was," he insisted of watching the Crossroad actress' life spiral. "I still feel bad for her."
However, when the singer began publicly feuding with their two sons — Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16 — Federline lashed out at her, claiming that she was often disrespectful to the boys.
"I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos. This isn’t even the worst of it," he stated when a video of her berating the kids surfaced. "The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this."