From Man Of The Hour To Scruffy Recluse: Relive Kevin Federline's Transformation In Photos

Back in 2004, Kevin Federline became one of the most famous men in the world when he swept Britney Spears off her feet. Just three months after the superstar met the backup dancer, they tied the knot, and eventually, they welcomed two sons — but things quickly went south.

By 2006, the two divorced, and things have been very hot and cold between them when it comes to coparenting. In the wake of the split, Federline more or less faded from the spotlight, and since then, most would argue that his looks faded as well.

Scroll down to see the dancer's changing appearance over the years.