Denise Richards Says She Has a 'Great Support System' After 'Daunting' Split From Aaron Phypers: 'It's a Process'
Nov. 17 2025, Published 8:36 a.m. ET
Denise Richards is leaning on her closest friends and family as she moves through her messy split from Aaron Phypers.
On Sunday, November 16, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on the Bravo2Bravo panel, where she opened up about how she’s been coping since the messy breakup.
“It’s a process. I have such a great support system," Richards said. "Thank you so much.”
She also touched on the pressure that comes with fame, admitting that “being in the tabloids" is "very daunting."
"When you first have to deal with it, it’s very hard… it’s different because on the reality shows, our personal life is out there," Richards explained. "On reality, you can’t pretend it’s not happening.”
As OK! previously reported, Phypers filed for divorce on July 7, citing “irreconcilable differences.”
He listed their separation date as July 4 and requested spousal support after six years together. Days later, Richards obtained a temporary restraining order on July 16.
By Friday, November 7, the court granted her a five-year restraining order against her estranged husband after she accused him of being abusive throughout their marriage.
Under the order, Phypers must have no contact with Richards and was ordered to return her laptop. He’s banned from sharing any photos of her and must delete any he still has, as the Melrose Place alum alleged he stole naked images and kept them without her consent.
He’s also prohibited from giving media interviews about her.
Richards previously detailed the alleged violence she said pushed her to seek legal protection.
"Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head [and] aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack," she shared.
She further claimed he would "threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages."
Richards added, "Aaron regularly threatened to 'break my jaw' and would cry, beg me to stay, and promise to get help — none of which ever happened. Aaron has caused me at least three concussions. Aaron has told me that he has left recording devices to record me while I was alone in hotel rooms and at my townhouses."
Phypers resurfaced publicly on October 17, smiling as he posted a $200K bail after being arrested for spousal abuse.
He was charged with two felony counts of injuring a spouse and two felony counts of dissuading a witness by force or threat. If convicted, he could face several years in prison, as one felony count of injuring a spouse carries a penalty of two to four years. His arraignment is scheduled for December 19.