Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Explains How He's Been Adjusting to Life After Divorce: 'You Just Got to Keep It Positive'
Sam Asghari is staying optimistic about his future.
Following the end of his marriage to Britney Spears in 2023, the Hollywood hunk, 30, had to get used to a different kind of lifestyle without the pop icon, 42, by his side.
"It's the bed that you make yourself, and you got to learn how to lay in it, so it's part of the lifestyle," Asghari explained while walking the red carpet at the amfAR Las Vegas benefit event for AIDS research on Friday, November 22.
"You just got to keep it positive,” the actor, who wed Spears in 2022, explained. "You got to stay grounded and understand what the truth is and really just live with that rather than other people's opinions or anything like that.”
Asghari and the "Toxic" singer, who started dating in 2017, finalized their divorce in May after making the shocking announcement about the demise of their romance in August 2023.
"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," the Traitors star wrote in a heartfelt social media update. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S--- happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”
Following their breakup, the Crossroads actress admitted her ego took a major hit. "This was me almost a year ago in September!!! I look way younger and way smaller!!! I guess I need to brace myself and slow down and recap the past year because I think I had a false confidence after my divorce!!!" Spears confessed in a social media update.
"Although I did post some of my best work with 'Ray of Light' and 'I’m Addicted' by Madonna !!! There was a lot of WTF 😬 moments !!! Trust me I know we’re all human and make mistakes !!! I literally need to go back and adjust and possibly do a couple more therapy sessions!!!" she continued. "I apologize for not being perfect and I will try and get confidence and consistency back like I used to have 😘😘😘!!!"
The newly minted reality star has only glowing things to say about his former wife. "You learn so much from being in relationships in general," Asghari explained in an interview earlier this year. "I appreciate all the amazing experiences that I got. I'm always going to celebrate the past and learn about the past and move on to the future."
