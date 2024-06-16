Hollywood's Hottest Bachelor? Sam Asghari's Steamiest Moments Since His Split From Britney Spears
Is Sam Asghari showing off his revenge body?
After the model’s summer 2023 split from ex-wife Britney Spears, the 30-year-old hunk has not been shy about showing off his fit physique on the red carpet and on Instagram.
From looking dapper in Cannes, France, to sharing videos of his workout routine, Asghari has not failed to supply fans with drool-worthy snaps.
Scroll through the gallery to see the actor’s hottest moments since separating from the pop sensation.
As OK! previously reported, Asghari filed for divorce from Spears on August 16 after 14 months of marriage. The couple has since finalized their divorce on May 2.
The pair had a prenup in place when they tied the knot in June 2022, which allowed the “Toxic” singer to keep her alleged $60 million fortune.
A source recently expressed the state of the former couple’s relationship almost a year after their split.
The insider stated that the duo’s romance was quite "tumultuous" just before their separation, and they now "only talk through lawyers.”
While their marriage didn't have a happy ending, the source confessed Spears still "wants Sam back badly."
"She misses the fun they used to have together," the confidante claimed. "She wishes she could pick up the phone and convince Sam to give her another chance, but things are way too messy between them right now."
Despite the rocky relationship between the exes, in March, Asghari had nothing but positive things to share about his marriage to the songstress.
“It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on,” he said at the time.
“I've always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together] — so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other,” Asghari explained. “That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that's always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life.”
Asghari noted how he has not been interested in dating after ending his relationship with Spears, which began in 2016, though he has no ill will toward the mother-of-two.
“I always have the most positive mindset about life. My experiences in life have shaped me into the man I am today. I will continue growing. I come from a place where we celebrate our past,” he said. “I look back fondly. My past was a blessing and beautiful.”