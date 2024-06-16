Hollywood's Hottest Bachelor? Sam Asghari's Steamiest Moments Since His Split From Britney Spears

Is Sam Asghari showing off his revenge body?

After the model’s summer 2023 split from ex-wife Britney Spears, the 30-year-old hunk has not been shy about showing off his fit physique on the red carpet and on Instagram.

From looking dapper in Cannes, France, to sharing videos of his workout routine, Asghari has not failed to supply fans with drool-worthy snaps.