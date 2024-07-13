Britney Spears Admits She Had 'False Confidence' After Sam Asghari Divorce: 'I Need to Do a Couple More Therapy Sessions'
Britney Spears continues to be refreshingly honest.
The pop star, 42, took to Instagram on Friday, July 12, to admit she was faking how happy she was following her split from her ex-husband Sam Asghari last year.
"It’s time for a throwback this week!!! And oh boy I know how to tell ‘em don’t I 🙈🙈🙈🙈😂🥲🥲🥲 ??? It’s perspective I guess!!!" Spears penned beside a video of her dancing in her living room in nothing but a bra and underwear.
"This was me almost a year ago in September!!! I look way younger and way smaller!!! I guess I need to brace myself and slow down and recap the past year because I think I had a false confidence after my divorce!!!" she continued. "Although I did post some of my best work with 'Ray of Light' and 'I’m Addicted' by Madonna !!! There was a lot of WTF 😬 moments !!! Trust me I know we’re all human and make mistakes !!! I literally need to go back and adjust and possibly do a couple more therapy sessions!!!"
"I apologize for not being perfect and I will try and get confidence and consistency back like I used to have 😘😘😘!!!" the "Toxic" singer concluded the message.
As OK! previously reported, Spears recently confirmed she was totally single after splitting from ex-boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz. “Why was he going 90 in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me ????” she wrote in an Instagram post about part of the reason for their breakup.
"Then he calls his mom and says he’s being harassed,” the Crossroads actress continued. “Why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat??”
Spears has been under intense pressure in the past few months, with photographers following her every move. "I hardly go outside 'cause I know what they do...it's embarrassing, the whole subject, but that's exactly what they have always done to me...similar to what my dad used to do...it's demoralizing!!!" she wrote on social media.
"I also know the way the paps shoot me in public when I go out I look like a different person!!! It’s honestly abusive because I do feel like one of the most bullied people in the world !!!" Spears added. "It’s the truth!!! It’s not healthy for my heart or my health !!!"