Britney Spears Admits She Had 'False Confidence' After Sam Asghari Divorce: 'I Need to Do a Couple More Therapy Sessions'

"It’s time for a throwback this week!!! And oh boy I know how to tell ‘em don’t I 🙈🙈🙈🙈😂🥲🥲🥲 ??? It’s perspective I guess!!!" Spears penned beside a video of her dancing in her living room in nothing but a bra and underwear.

"This was me almost a year ago in September!!! I look way younger and way smaller!!! I guess I need to brace myself and slow down and recap the past year because I think I had a false confidence after my divorce!!!" she continued. "Although I did post some of my best work with 'Ray of Light' and 'I’m Addicted' by Madonna !!! There was a lot of WTF 😬 moments !!! Trust me I know we’re all human and make mistakes !!! I literally need to go back and adjust and possibly do a couple more therapy sessions!!!"