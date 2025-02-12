'Genius': Sam Asghari Issues Shocking Reaction to Britney Spears' Infamous Dancing With Knives Video

Sam Asghari detailed he is not the type of person to 'take your phone from you.'

In an appearance on the February 12 episode of “The Viall Files” podcast, Asghari explained, “I'm not someone that's ‘Let me, let me take your phone from you and not allow you to do anything and restrict you from posting your own content.'"

He further elaborated Spears is a “genius” artist, stating what’s “in her head is gold" and it has “made her who she is.”

“So when you take away the ability to, you know, make art express yourself, I'm not gonna be the one that's gonna stop anybody from posting whatever they want,” Asghari added, “especially if dance is the way you express yourself.”