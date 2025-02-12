'Genius': Sam Asghari Issues Shocking Reaction to Britney Spears' Infamous Dancing With Knives Video
After Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears in 2023, the famous singer made headlines for a video of her dancing with knives — and, now, her ex-husband has finally addressed the shocking clip.
In an appearance on the February 12 episode of “The Viall Files” podcast, Asghari explained, “I'm not someone that's ‘Let me, let me take your phone from you and not allow you to do anything and restrict you from posting your own content.'"
He further elaborated Spears is a “genius” artist, stating what’s “in her head is gold" and it has “made her who she is.”
“So when you take away the ability to, you know, make art express yourself, I'm not gonna be the one that's gonna stop anybody from posting whatever they want,” Asghari added, “especially if dance is the way you express yourself.”
As OK! reported, the actor/model also revealed during the conversation he had to sign a nondisclosure agreement during his seven-year entanglement with Spears. “You can’t take a poop in Hollywood without having an NDA… That’s the true part of it,” he said on the podcast.
During his conversation with Nick Viall, Asghari touched on other parts of his time with the “Toxic” songstress — including the conservatorship she was under.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“This is a seven-year-long relationship,” he shared, “and it's the longest I've been in a relationship with somebody, and it's the longest she's ever been in a relationship with somebody. But, you know, we had to deal with — she was under the conservatorship, and that was very strange for me to deal with. I got hit with that at the beginning.”
Due to the unusual circumstances, Asghari claimed he wanted to be involved in the “normal” part of Spears’ life because she never had that.
The famous star’s ex-husband also addressed another controversial figure in her life — her father, Jamie Spears.
Although he had previously referred to him as a “d---" in 2021, he had kinder words to say when speaking about him now.
“I will always have my respect for everybody,” Sam said, “and I will always stay respectful, and I always try to understand what really happens and why and how I could help in both sides and how I could just protect someone as well.”
While he said he didn’t agree with “anything” Jamie did, he added their relationship was “always respectful.”
Britney has yet to respond to any of the things Sam said in his recent interview.