'Happy' Britney Spears 'Spends a Lot of Time Alone' as She Has Only a 'Few Close Friends That Check in on Her Daily'

Photo of Britney Spears.
Source: MEGA

According to an insider, Britney Spears keeps her circle small and wants to leave Hollywood.

By:

Dec. 28 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Britney Spears seems to keep her social circle small.

According to an insider, the pop star's life can be lonely, with only a few trusted members in her friend group who care about her well-being.

Source: MEGA

Britney Spears spends 'a lot of time alone,' a source claims.

"Britney is a happy person, but she does spend a lot of time alone," a source alleged. "Britney is close with her hairstylist and her assistant, but I don’t see her hanging out day-to-day with anyone else."

"She [can be] all over the place, and very hot and cold — [she's either] on top of the world happy or crying because of a paparazzi photo," the insider noted while adding how she does have "a few close friends that check in on her daily."

Source: MEGA

According to a source, Britney Spears can be 'very hot and cold.'

One trusted member of Spears' inner circle is Paris Hilton. "They text often and see each other every once in a while. Britney loves babies, so meeting Paris’ kids was very exciting for her," the source said of The Simple Life star's children, Phoenix and London.

The intense scrutiny of everything she does made the "Toxic" singer want to leave Hollywood for Mexico, where she recently claimed she has moved. "She wants to leave L.A. because she hates how paps take photos of her," the insider claimed. "It's a big source of tension in her life."

Source: MEGA

Britney Spears is close friends with Paris Hilton.

As OK! previously reported, Spears recently went on a rant about how she didn't want people expressing concern over her mental state anymore. "If they only knew how severe my sadness is. It is a f------ miracle from God that I played and danced, period. It is insane!!! I didn’t think I was gonna go at all. I was that sad," she wrote in a recent post shared on Instagram.

"There’s so much I haven’t even shown but it saddens me people say mean things about me. I’m so d--- sick of people saying they are concerned and if you don’t like the way I move, f--- off and don’t watch it!!!" the Crossroads actress made clear.

Source: MEGA

Britney Spears wants people to stop being 'concerned' for her.

The small group of confidants Spears does have in her life have reportedly been worried she's not taking her mental health seriously. “Britney is brushing off new concerns for her well-being and angrily insisting that people back off and leave her alone – even though there are justifiable fears about her erratic behavior that are growing inside her inner circle,” a separate source claimed. “Britney seems to want it both ways and does all sorts of other wacky stuff and then complains when people take notice."

Us Weekly spoke with sources close to Spears.

