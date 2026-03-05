NEWS Megyn Kelly Fears 'Lifelong Damage' for Britney Spears, Claims Singer 'Looks Like She's on Drugs' in Video Shared Hours Before DUI Arrest Source: megyn kelly/youtube; mega 'She's been through a lot,' the former Fox News anchor said of the pop icon. Allie Fasanella March 5 2026, Published 6:42 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Megyn Kelly expressed fears for Britney Spears' health and well-being following the pop star's unfortunate DUI arrest on Wednesday, March 4. Speaking during the Thursday, March 5, episode of her show, Kelly said, "We watched her grow up. So we all feel like we know her. I think a lot of us feel invested in like her wellness care." The conservative podcast host, 55, added that "she's been through a lot," citing the singer's rise to fame at such a young age followed by her mental health struggles and strict conservatorship, which Spears, 44, said left her "destroyed."

View this post on Instagram Source: @megynkelly/instagram Megyn Kelly reacted to Britney Spears' DUI arrest during her show on Thursday, March 5.

'Something's Going Wrong Here'

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Megyn Kelly expressed fear for Britney Spears' well-being.

Kelly also suggested that Spears' abortion during her relationship with Justin Timberlake in the early 2000's could have resulted in "lifelong damage." Continuing to reflect on Spears' downward spiral, Kelly said, "We watched that girl with 'Oops, I Did It Again,' turn into this, and I say this lovingly, hot mess, who now we see on Instagram with these bizarre dancing videos."

'She Just Posts Inappropriate Videos of Herself'

Source: mega; @britneyspears/Instagram 'She definitely looks like she's on drugs,' Megyn Kelly said, referring to Britney Spears' dancing videos on Instagram.

"You can see kind of the deterioration with her, like, sometimes she just does dancing where you're like, OK, she's dancing, sometimes you're like, 'Oh wow, something's going wrong there,'" she observed. The Crossroads star notably posted a strange dancing video just hours before she was pulled over by California Highway Patrol around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. "This is what she does all the time," Kelly remarked. "She just posts inappropriate videos of herself with weird dancing. It's not even like great Britney Spears dancing that she's capable of."

'It Never Ends Well'

Source: mega 'So many mega, mega stars turn out very weird,' the podcaster remarked.

The media personality added that her dancing style is just "weird herky jerky movements" and declared that she "definitely looks like she's on drugs." The former Fox News anchor also pointed to the "Toxic" hitmaker shaving her head in 2007 and her disastrous marriage to Kevin Federline, who released an explosive tell-all memoir last fall. Going back to Spears' early rise to stardom, Kelly claimed that "it never ends well," before comparing her to Justin Bieber and Michael Jackson.

Source: mega Megyn Kelly believes Britney Spears' early rise to fame warped the singer.