Sam Asghari 'Checked Out' of His Marriage to Britney Spears Months Ago After Realizing There Was 'No Saving' Pop Star: Source

sam asghari
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 17 2023, Published 6:36 p.m. ET

Sam Asghari realized that his relationship with Britney Spears was over months before the explosive argument that allegedly ended their one-year marriage, according to a source.

"The feeling was that he thought he could save her," the insider said of his decision to marry the pop star. "But maybe there is no saving Britney."

brit
Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/Instagram

A separate source claimed that once Asghari came to the realization that he couldn't "save" his wife, he "checked out" of the marriage, opting to sit at home and "play video games all day."

"Instead of working with her family to get her help, [they feel that] he abandoned her as soon as things got tough," the source added, referring to Spears' loved ones.

sam asghari britney spears slam kevin federline interview
Source: mega

As OK! previously reported, Spears and Asghari met on the set of the singer's "Slumber Party" music video shoot back in 2016. After roughly five years of dating, the mother-of-two — who shares estranged sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, with ex-husband Kevin Federline — announced their engagement in a gushing social media post.

The 29-year-old personal trainer and the "Baby, One More Time" singer tied the knot in an star-studded ceremony at her Thousand Oaks home in June 2022.

britney spears sam asghari
Source: mega

Only one year after saying "I Do," their marriage was rumored to be on the rocks. Sources insisted that the couple regularly fought and that Spears had repeatedly gotten "physical" with her husband.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Asghari allegedly once woke up to the pop princess punching him. The altercation was said to have occurred around the time that paparazzi noticed the actor had a black eye and a bite mark on his arm.

The two reportedly called it quits after a heated argument in which Asghari allegedly accused Spears of cheating on him.

Source: OK!

Although the "Toxic" singer signed a prenuptial agreement that protected the money she'd made before getting hitched, Asghari is reportedly "attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid."

The sources spoke with DailyMail on Sam allegedly "checking out" of the relationship.

