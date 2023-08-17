Britney Spears' Mother 'Furious' With Sam Asghari for 'Abandoning' Singer When He Knew She 'Was Not Well': Source

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari called it quits on their one-year marriage and are currently believed to be living separately after getting into an explosive fight — but according to a source, it's the pop star's mother who was left fuming.

"Lynne [Spears] is furious at [Sam] for abandoning Britney," the source spilled of the tumultuous split. "He took a vow to stand by her side through sickness and health — and he knew she was not well [when they married]."