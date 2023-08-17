Britney Spears' Mother 'Furious' With Sam Asghari for 'Abandoning' Singer When He Knew She 'Was Not Well': Source
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari called it quits on their one-year marriage and are currently believed to be living separately after getting into an explosive fight — but according to a source, it's the pop star's mother who was left fuming.
"Lynne [Spears] is furious at [Sam] for abandoning Britney," the source spilled of the tumultuous split. "He took a vow to stand by her side through sickness and health — and he knew she was not well [when they married]."
The source revealed that Lynne is now "begging" her daughter to ditch Los Angeles and come "live with her" instead.
"LA is toxic and the only thing keeping her there was [Sam]," the source added. "Lynne believes she can heal and regroup in Louisiana, then return to LA when she is ready."
It's unclear if the "Toxic" singer will take her mother up on her offer. This week, sources claimed she still hasn't "quite reconciled" with Lynne, despite attempting to patch things up with her earlier this year.
"Her meeting with her mom went OK, but there’s still a lot of hurt there," the source shared at the time, noting that Britney has been feeling "isolated" without her estranged husband, but is "hanging in there."
As OK! previously reported, Britney and Sam broke up after getting into a heated argument that allegedly involved the personal trainer accusing the Grammy Award winner of cheating on him.
Other sources alleged the mother-of-two repeatedly got "physical" with Sam throughout their relationship, claiming she once started punching him while he was asleep in their bed. This reportedly happened around the time that paparazzi noticed the actor had a black eye and a bite mark on his arm — which Sam refused to comment on when confronted, according to a news outlet.
The source spoke with DailyMail on Lynne's feelings about Sam.