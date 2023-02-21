Britney Spears Reveals She Cut Her Hair 'A Lot' Before Going Out To Dinner In Bizarre Life Update
Britney Spears is changing up her look — a lot, according to the pop star.
On Monday, February 20, Spears revealed she cut her tresses before going back to the famed eatery Nobu for the second day in a row.
"Okay I like things that are a little bit of a mystery 🤷🏼♀️ !!! Well last night before I went out again to Nobu for the second time … ok I was hungry 😂😂 !!! I cut my hair !!! A lot … like maybe 2 and a half or three inches," she shared on Instagram, adding: "my whole head of hair was curled not straight at all 💇🏼♀️ !!!"
"My friend sent me a pic of me going inside and my hair is longer than it was before I cut it !!! And it’s straight … uhhhhhh what the heck 🧐🤔 ???" she bizarrely concluded.
Though Spears didn't accompany her caption with a photo of her new look, her blonde locks were visible in her follow-up post featuring her and her two male friends standing in front of an insanely large tree.
With white sunglasses covering her eyes at night and her hair down, Spears posed for the three snaps that were taken Monday night, as she explained in her caption.
Though it's unclear if her friends in the photo joined her at Nobu Monday night, her husband, Sam Asghari, was with her when she went to the luxe eatery on Sunday, February 19.
The couple was photographed arriving at the Malibu, Calif., location with the mom-of-two's manager, Cade Hudson, by their side. She later took to Instagram to gush over the trio's special night, declaring it was the "best night ever."
Spears has been stepping out more as of late following growing concern for her wellbeing after the police were called to her house last month for a wellness check.
Despite insisting she has "never felt better" and is "very much alive and well," OK! learned her inner circle is worried and planned an intervention for the icon earlier this month. Though the intervention did not end up taking place, Spears reportedly agreed to meet with doctors, as an insider claimed she is "abusing caffeine, Adderall and anything she can get her hands on."
"She is not taking her medication, which is essential to stabilize her mood and is unknowingly trying to self-medicate with other substances, which is exacerbating her mental illness," the source added in early February as Spears continues to declare she's "happy" and "well."