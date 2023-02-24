Britney Spears FURIOUS Over 'Extremely Disturbing' & 'Constant Lies' About Her Well-Being

Britney Spears is once again declaring she is OK as concern for her well-being continues to mount.

In addition to insiders spilling that Spears' inner circle planned an intervention — as she "is abusing caffeine, Adderall and anything she can get her hands on," one source claimed — the princess of pop's fans have been so concerned for her as of late that they phoned the police begging for a wellness check at her home.