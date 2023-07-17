OK Magazine
Britney Spears Strangely Warns Fans She Can 'Become the Meanest Woman Alive' If She Gets Pissed Off

By:

Jul. 17 2023, Published 2:04 p.m. ET

Britney Spears is healing years-long wounds and coming out stronger — something she made very clear over the weekend.

While going on a random rant that included mentions of her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, the princess of pop emphasized that she has the ability to unleash her wrath if someone tries to cross her.

Beginning her Instagram upload on Sunday, July 16, Spears noted that "Salt heals all wounds." She then explained she was in the "ocean for hours yesterday," adding: "It’s funny we are all told that adults need to grow up !!! The ocean always awakens my inner child and that’s the biggest challenge for me to keep as I wrote the book the woman in me !!!"

Spears — who was locked in a near-14-year-long conservatorship until November 2021 — pointed out: "The world can make you bitter hard and cold !!!"

She warned her millions of followers that after they read her highly-anticipated tell-all, "most would probably say she should be the meanest woman alive after what she’s been through and that’s just it !!!"

Though she "should be" the meanest woman alive, Spears explained, "after all of it although it’s thin as h*** I’ve learned make peace with it and in each given moment I’m in even though things may be completely wrong I surrender to silliness !!!"

"I don’t want to be a self entitled person who takes myself too seriously !!! My life has not been easy but on the flip side I do know I’m loved !!!" she insisted, before randomly noting: "And as I sweetly share, there actually 8 planets not 9 !!!"

She then warned: "In conversation with you don’t let my childish tone confuse you for my truest blood character !!! Which 100 percent in 2 seconds if you piss me off I can become the meanest woman alive !!!!"

The "Toxic" songstress continued in her rant, "Lol stay happy people life is too short !!!"

Going back to her thoughts on planets, she concluded: "And it’s really ironic how the smallest planet went from pinky to MOTHER F***** !!! PSSS are we all on earth right now y’all ???"

Spears' book is set to be released on Tuesday, October 24.

