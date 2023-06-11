Kevin Federline Debunks Hit-Piece Claiming He's Worried Ex Britney Spears Is Using Meth, Pop Star Fires Back
Kevin Federline will not stand for lies about his family!
On Sunday, June 11, the ex-husband of Britney Spears fought back against articles from The Sun and Daily Mail by journalist Daphne Barak. In her reporting, Daphne claimed the dad-of-two was worried about his baby mama's supposed drug use.
"I fear she's on meth — I've been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up," the writer alleged Kevin told her. "It's terrifying. She is the mother of my boys."
In response, the famous dancer spoke with a news outlet about his outrage regarding the scathing article.
"It saddens our family that Daphne Barak and Erbil Gunasti have decided to fabricate lies and publish the heartache our family has endured, along with the trauma of our minor children in the Daily Mail and The Sun. We did allow Daphne & Bill into our home because we trusted them, but that trust was lost, and we severed ties back in March for many reasons we choose not to go into here," he explained.
"It is very distressing that she continues to harass our family when we have repeatedly asked her to leave us alone. As was previously published, our family did speak with Ms. Barak and Mr. Gunasti a few times, and this was done in a respectful way with love & compassion for Britney and the Spears family. Her lies and attempts to exploit minors is clickbait and another repulsive example of where, unfortunately, certain journalism has sunk today," the frustrated father added, referencing he and Britney's teenage sons, Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16.
Though it is clear Kevin believes the story included many falsehoods, he did not indicate any specifics.
Also, on Sunday, Britney herself shared her thoughts on the reporter's work via Instagram.
"The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad ... This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn't make any sense to me for them to be saying that … With Preston saying 'she needs to listen to us before it's too late' …" the pop star wrote.
"I never saw you guys … Jayden played the piano and we made music together … But the day I told him I wanted to see you guys more, I never saw you again. It makes me sad because I tried so hard to make things nice for you and it was never good enough," she added.
"Hopefully it is just the news being hateful and Kevin nor Preston said any of those things either way I will be fine working out to Throb!!!" Britney concluded.
