Britney Spears Says She's 'Thinking of Getting Injections' to Make Her 'A--' Bigger as She Poses Naked in the Ocean: Watch
Just Britney Spears, a beach and no bikini.
The Princess of Pop left little to the imagination on Wednesday, May 22, when she took to Instagram with a video of herself laying completely naked in shallow water.
While the initial clip was later deleted by Spears, she re-uploaded the same footage about an hour later with slightly less elaborate of a caption.
"Say hello to my A-- !!! Raised my a-- a little higher so I have more booty !!!" Spears wrote in her original caption, as she posed in crystal-clear water wearing absolutely nothing but sunglasses and a choker necklace. "Thinking of getting injections on my a-- to make it fuller like that."
After removing and re-posting the video, Spears simplified her caption, declaring: "Hello to my a-- !!!"
During Spears' post-and-delete spree on Wednesday, the 42-year-old also shared a message to fans in a lengthy rant in the caption of a later-removed post.
"There was a time when I was held in a spot against my will for a very long time… well to be honest I haven’t really been the same since," the "Toxic" singer confessed, seemingly in reference to her 13-year abusive conservatorship.
"I portray myself as very together on IG but there are. A lot of people who don’t know what my body physically went through !!!" she continued. "I’m not here to be a victim, I’m here to express that even though I did a book about my experiences, the trauma is still there and probably will always be."
The Woman In Me author said she knows her hardship is "extremely deep," as Spears expressed: "To my knowledge, all I can do is do the best I can and know it’s OK to be upset some days or not be OK and that’s something I don’t feel like the world has allowed me to do !!!"
Spears further noted he is "trying to forgive the people who made the right side of my body have serious nerve damage," admitting her alleged injury is so bad she "can't even think sometimes."
"I have to be the bigger person and forgive my own parents," the "Circus" hitmaker confessed of her mother, Lynne, and father, Jamie," who forced her to live under their control for more than a decade and subjected her to abuse and manipulation until she was finally freed in November 2021.
"But that’s extremely hard!!!! I will do my best to let it go and not let others down by my anger !!!" Britney concluded.