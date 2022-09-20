Britney Spears 'Clears Her Mind' With Romantic Hawaiian Vacation After 'Crying' For 'Weeks' Over Feud With Sons: Source

“When she should have been celebrating the massive success of her new song [“Hold Me Closer”], she was crying over the situation with her boys,” the source continued in regard to the resect hit duet between Spears and Elton John.

BRITNEY SPEARS' EX JASON ALEXANDER CLAIMS THEY HAD A 'FLIRTY' PHONE CALL DAYS BEFORE SHE MARRIED SAM ASGHARI

The 40-year-old's drama with her two sons came to light after a harsh interview was released of her ex-husband Kevin Federline, who claimed Jayden and Sean want nothing to do with their mother and her nearly-nude social media content.

"The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her," he said.