Britney Spears 'Clears Her Mind' With Romantic Hawaiian Vacation After 'Crying' For 'Weeks' Over Feud With Sons: Source
Britney Spears' romantic Hawaiian vacation with her husband, Sam Asghari, was actually a much-needed escape from her struggling relationship with her sons, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16.
“Britney needed to get away and clear her mind, as the past several weeks have been so hard on her emotionally,” a source exclusively shared on Monday, September 19.
“Hawaii has always been a source of great tranquility to Britney, as she feels so safe there,” explained the insider. “She really wants to center herself again and get spiritually centered. She wants to refocus her energy and her time on things that are important for her, one of which is having a baby with Sam.”
“When she goes to Hawaii, Britney feels the aloha spirit and everyone there treats her with such love,” noted the source. “It is such a romantic place for her and Sam too."
“When she should have been celebrating the massive success of her new song [“Hold Me Closer”], she was crying over the situation with her boys,” the source continued in regard to the resect hit duet between Spears and Elton John.
The 40-year-old's drama with her two sons came to light after a harsh interview was released of her ex-husband Kevin Federline, who claimed Jayden and Sean want nothing to do with their mother and her nearly-nude social media content.
"The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her," he said.
Spears had been trying her best to better her mental health ever since being freed from her 13-year conservatorship, but due to tensions with her sons, it's taken a huge toll on the pop sensation.
"She is really trying to make peace with her past and she wants nothing more than for her sons to know that she loves them and that she will be there when they are ready," continued the insider in regard to the "Toxic" singer's everlasting cries to mend her relationship with her sons. "She knows they will come around one day and see that she was always there for them, physically, emotionally and financially.”
"All I know is my love for my children is more than anything and I'm sorry if I ever hurt you guys in any way," pleaded the mother-of-two in an Instagram apology post to her kiddos on Thursday, September 1.
Hollywood Life spoke to a source regarding Spears' recent vacation to Hawaii.