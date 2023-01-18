Britney Spears Reflects On Justin Timberlake Relationship Before Bizarrely Teasing Her Terrible Tattoo: 'It Really Sucks!'
Britney Spears brought "Sexy Back" in her latest reminiscent post with her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.
In a now-deleted Instagram slideshow from Tuesday, January 17, the Princess of Pop shared a series of throwback photos of her and Timberlake playing basketball together at some point in the early 2000s.
"When we used to shoot hoops TOGETHER … that’s when miracles happened ✨!!!" Spears captioned the images of her and the "Bye Bye Bye" singer in matching white and red uniforms.
"I came out of my mom’s stomach just like we all did!!! Psss … why always cast me out??? I’m equal as all!!!" the 41-year-old icon continued, although it is unclear whether she meant to throw shade at her incessant haters or the best-selling artist who broke her heart more than 20 years ago.
Spears and Timberlake, 41, were one of Hollywood's it-couples from 1999 until 2002, and in the decades following their split, they have both moved on to bigger and better things — or at least other marriages.
The mother-of-two was briefly married to Jason Alexander for 55 hours in 2004 before their Las Vegas nuptials were quickly annulled. Spears tied the knot with Kevin Federline later that year. Federline and Spears went on to welcome two sons, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, before divorcing in 2007.
The "Circus" singer most recently exchanged vows with her current husband, Sam Asghari, in June 2022. Timberlake, on the other hand, has been happily married to Jessica Biel since 2012.
Following Spears' stroll down memory lane, the A-lister teased her 41.6 million Instagram followers with a glimpse of her tattoo-fail experience while in Hawaii over the weekend.
"Tattoo time!" the "Gimme More" artist repetitively stated as she danced around and showed off her bare arm before a man began to place the needle on her skin.
"Tattoo in Maui 3 days ago 😜😜😜!!!" Spears confessed in the video's caption later Tuesday evening.
"Can’t show it because it sucks 😂😂😂!!! Like really really sucks!!! S**t 🙈🙈🙈!!!" the award-winning artist admitted of her inked-up regrets.
"One day I'll figure it out... who knows..." Spears quipped in the clip, although she didn't note what she meant by her cryptic statement.