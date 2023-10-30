Britney Spears Knew Kevin Federline Had a Baby on the Way When They Started Dating, Dancer's Ex Shar Jackson Insists
Britney Spears told her side of the story in her tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me — and now Shar Jackson is sharing her version of the events that unfolded nearly 20 years ago.
In a shocking, new interview, the Moesha star contradicted Spears' claims about being "clueless" when she started to date her ex-husband Kevin Federline while Jackson was pregnant with his child.
The 47-year-old insisted Spears, 41, was aware of her pregnancy, alleging she was even outside of the hospital waiting for Federline, 45, when his and Jackson's second child, Kaleb, now 19, was born on July 20, 2004, in Orange County, Calif.
Jackson had been in a romantic relationship with Federline for two years, and already welcomed their first child, Kori, 21, when the former backup dancer met Spears at Joseph's nightclub in Los Angeles in April 2004.
"When Kevin met Britney, we had three kids and one on the way and we were living in a six-bedroom house in Orange County, California," Jackson told a news publication regarding her and Federline's daughter, as well as children, Cassalei, 28, and Donovan, 30, from her relationship with a previous partner.
"One day, when I had bad morning sickness and was about six months pregnant, Kevin had an audition for a coke commercial or something in LA… then I didn't hear from him for three days," Jackson recalled. "I later found out they had met at a club on the first night, when he went out with his friends. I felt angry and betrayed and I went numb. I went onto autopilot."
"We didn't break up, we agreed to figure it out. Then he told me he had booked a commercial and needed to go and shoot it overseas," she continued. "For about a day-and-a-half I was in a state of disbelief. Then I called him and said: 'I need to know if you are going to be in the kids' lives or not, because it's not a part-time gig. If you don't want that responsibility, tell me now so we can cut ties completely.'"
"I didn't care about Britney at that point. It wasn't about her. I felt betrayed and crushed. I thought: 'How could you do something like that?'" she added, noting she "met Britney way before Kevin got with her."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Britney Spears Had 'No Idea' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Had Kids When They Started Dating: 'I Was Living in a Bubble'
- Britney Spears Claims Kevin Federline Wouldn't Spend Time With Her When She Was Pregnant, His Lawyer Responds
- Britney Spears Wished Kevin Federline Had Been More Present in Their Marriage Instead of Taking His Rap Career 'So Seriously'
"We ran in the same circles and I was good friends with the guys from NSYNC," she pointed out of Spears' ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's boy band. "I thought she was cute and adorable. I wouldn't say Britney and I ever became close, but we were always respectful and cordial to each other."
Jackson's version of the situation is drastically different from the story Spears told in her tell-all memoir, which hit bookshelves on Tuesday, October 24.
During her bombshell book, Spears detailed the time she allegedly confronted Federline after finding out he was a father, asking him, "You have kids? You have children? Not only one child but two children."
"I was living in a bubble and I didn't have a lot of good, close friends to confide in and get advice from. I had no idea until after we'd been together for a while and someone told me, 'You know he has a new baby, right?'" the "Toxic" singer claimed.
Spears tied the knot with Federline three months after his and Jackson's son was born. They divorced three years later in 2007 after welcoming their own sons, Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17.
Daily Mail interviewed Jackson about revelations made in Spears' memoir.