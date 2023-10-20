Britney Spears Remembers 'Flailing' With 'Grief' During 2007 Umbrella Attack
Britney Spears is giving insight into what was going through her mind during her infamous 2007 breakdown.
In a newly released passage from her upcoming tell-all, The Woman in Me, the pop icon, 41, recalled the intense life events that drove her to shave her head and attack a photographer's car with an umbrella.
"With my head shaved, everyone was scared of me, even my mom," she explained, referring to Lynne Spears. "Flailing those weeks without my children, I lost it, over and over again. I didn't even really know how to take care of myself." The superstar described herself as "out of my mind with grief."
Spears explained that her custody battle with ex-husband Kevin Federline, her beloved aunt, Sandra Bridges Covington, dying from ovarian cancer and the pressures of her career created the perfect storm for her mental health to take a severe turn.
"I am willing to admit that in the throes of severe postpartum depression, abandonment by my husband, the torture of being separated from my two babies, the death of my adored aunt Sandra, and the constant drumbeat of pressure from paparazzi, I'd begin to think in some ways like a child," the "Toxic" singer penned in the book.
Months after the traumatic episode, Spears entered a court-ordered conservatorship that completely took away her freedom. "The conservatorship stripped me of my womanhood, made me into a child," she admitted.
"I became more of an entity than a person onstage. I had always felt music in my bones and my blood; they stole that from me," she said about being under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, and her team of handlers for nearly 13 years.
In November 2021, a judge terminated the conservatorship after the mom-of-two revealed the "abuse" that was allegedly taking place in the legal arrangement.
"They watched me change every day, naked. Morning, noon and night. My body — I had no privacy door for my — for my room. I gave eight gallons of blood a week. If I didn't do any of my meetings and work from 8 to 6 at night — which is 10 hours a day, seven days a week, no days off — I wouldn't be able to see my kids or my boyfriend," she claimed in her June 2021 testimony.
"I never had a say in my schedule. They always told me I had to do this. And ma'am, I will tell you, sitting in a chair 10 hours a day, seven days a week, it ain't fun. And especially when you can't walk out the front door," the singer continued to allege.
