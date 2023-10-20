Britney Spears Didn't Write Her Memoir to 'Offend Anyone': 'It's Given Me Closure'

Fans immediately flooded the comments section, praising the "Baby, One More Time" singer for her bravery and strength in writing about some of her most difficult memories.

"We are happy to hear your voice again Britney!" one user wrote. "For far too long you were silenced. It’s time you were able to tell us in your words what’s been going on for the last 20+years. Be proud we are proud of you!"

"Thank you for sharing your story @britneyspears," a second person replied, while a third gushed, "We love you!!"

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!