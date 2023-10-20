Britney Spears Didn't Write Her Memoir to 'Offend Anyone': 'It's Given Me Closure'
Britney Spears isn't happy with the reception her bombshell memoir, The Woman in Me, has been getting prior to its release.
The pop star took to Instagram on Friday, October 20, to assure fans that she did not write the book "to offend anyone," but that she wanted to share the story of who she was "in the past."
"I don't like the headlines I am reading," she continued. "That's exactly why I quit the business four years ago !!! Most of my book is from 20 years ago ... I have moved on and it's a beautiful clean slate from here!!!"
"I am here to establish it that way for the rest of my entire life," she added. "Either way, that is the last of it and s--- happens!!!"
"This is actually a book I didn't know needed to be written," she explained of the tell-all which details her young life, former lovers and her volatile relationships with members of her family.
"Although some might be offended, it has given me closure on all things for a better future!!!" she said. "Hopefully I can enlighten people who feel particularly alone in most cases or hurt or misunderstood!!!"
"Again, my motive for this book was not to harp on my past experiences which is what the press is doing and it's dumb and silly. I have moved on since then," she concluded.
Although Spears usually turns off the comments feature for all of her posts, this time, she allowed her followers to chime in with their thoughts for a short amount of time before turning them off again.
Fans immediately flooded the comments section, praising the "Baby, One More Time" singer for her bravery and strength in writing about some of her most difficult memories.
"We are happy to hear your voice again Britney!" one user wrote. "For far too long you were silenced. It’s time you were able to tell us in your words what’s been going on for the last 20+years. Be proud we are proud of you!"
"Thank you for sharing your story @britneyspears," a second person replied, while a third gushed, "We love you!!"
As OK! previously reported, Spears dropped bombshell after bombshell in her soon-to-be-released memoir — but one of her most candid confessions was that she had an abortion while she was in a relationship with Justin Timberlake in the early 2000s.
"Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young," she said in an excerpt. "I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby ... If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."