OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > celebrity weight loss
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears Shows Off Bikini Body in White Swimsuit, Claims She’s Shed '2 Inches in My Waist': Watch

britney spears
Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 7 2024, Published 4:08 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Britney Spears is feeling herself!

On Thursday June 6, the pop sensation shared a clip of herself as she put her figure on display after announcing she wanted to slim down.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

“Ok so I’m proud of my white shell 🐚 bathing suit and that I lost 2 inches in my waist!!!” the “Toxic” singer revealed alongside the clip, in which the mother-of-two was wearing a crocheted bikini.

She continued: “This is actually a different edit of my swimsuit video but I thought it’s particularly weird … I sort of disappeared through the edit!!! When I shot it I remembered saying I didn’t do anything different why did my body turn into a ghost 👻??? Who knows 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🙄🙄👍👙👙👙👙🌷🥰🤓!!!”

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Spears revealed the injury she suffered after trying to do a "leap" in the living room of her hotel suite at Chateau Marmont may have contributed to her losing some pounds.

"This is weirdly enough the day before I broke my foot!!!" she said of the throwback video she recently shared, referencing the May 1 incident when she was photographed being escorted outside by paramedics after police received reports about a woman with the blonde beauty's description experiencing a possible "mental breakdown."

Article continues below advertisement
britney white bikini
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears has previously vocalized her desire to lose weight.

Article continues below advertisement

"You can see my face looks younger and I’m a bit heavier because well I don’t have paps and the news messing with me and making me a nervous wreck," Spears added, calling out paparazzi.

"I’ve lost a lot of weight since then," the star shared, noting she has "a couple of new exciting projects on the way.”

MORE ON:
celebrity weight loss
Article continues below advertisement
britney white bikini
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears is a mother-of-two.

Article continues below advertisement

During the shocking incident at the hotel, Spears was joined by boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz, who she recently started dating, however, she was spotted reconnecting with ex-fiancé Jason Trawick while visiting Las Vegas with her brother, Bryan Spears, as of late.

A source revealed that during the vacation, Britney and Bryan hung out with Jason on at least one occasion when they got together at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears reconnects with ex fiance jason trawick in vegas
Source: mega

Britney Spears recently reunited with her ex-fiancé Jason Trawick.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Despite their history, the insider insisted there was no romantic intention behind the meeting. However, some of the songstress’ inner circle is "cautiously optimistic" the pair might rekindle their flame.

Britney and Jason were engaged in 2009, before calling it off in 2013. Jason also briefly served as the "Gimme More" artist's co-conservator from 2012 to 2013.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.