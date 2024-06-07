Britney Spears Shows Off Bikini Body in White Swimsuit, Claims She’s Shed '2 Inches in My Waist': Watch
Britney Spears is feeling herself!
On Thursday June 6, the pop sensation shared a clip of herself as she put her figure on display after announcing she wanted to slim down.
“Ok so I’m proud of my white shell 🐚 bathing suit and that I lost 2 inches in my waist!!!” the “Toxic” singer revealed alongside the clip, in which the mother-of-two was wearing a crocheted bikini.
She continued: “This is actually a different edit of my swimsuit video but I thought it’s particularly weird … I sort of disappeared through the edit!!! When I shot it I remembered saying I didn’t do anything different why did my body turn into a ghost 👻??? Who knows 🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️🙄🙄👍👙👙👙👙🌷🥰🤓!!!”
As OK! previously reported, Spears revealed the injury she suffered after trying to do a "leap" in the living room of her hotel suite at Chateau Marmont may have contributed to her losing some pounds.
"This is weirdly enough the day before I broke my foot!!!" she said of the throwback video she recently shared, referencing the May 1 incident when she was photographed being escorted outside by paramedics after police received reports about a woman with the blonde beauty's description experiencing a possible "mental breakdown."
"You can see my face looks younger and I’m a bit heavier because well I don’t have paps and the news messing with me and making me a nervous wreck," Spears added, calling out paparazzi.
"I’ve lost a lot of weight since then," the star shared, noting she has "a couple of new exciting projects on the way.”
During the shocking incident at the hotel, Spears was joined by boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz, who she recently started dating, however, she was spotted reconnecting with ex-fiancé Jason Trawick while visiting Las Vegas with her brother, Bryan Spears, as of late.
A source revealed that during the vacation, Britney and Bryan hung out with Jason on at least one occasion when they got together at Resorts World Las Vegas.
Despite their history, the insider insisted there was no romantic intention behind the meeting. However, some of the songstress’ inner circle is "cautiously optimistic" the pair might rekindle their flame.
Britney and Jason were engaged in 2009, before calling it off in 2013. Jason also briefly served as the "Gimme More" artist's co-conservator from 2012 to 2013.