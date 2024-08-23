Britney Spears Lets Loose While Dancing in Skimpy Neon Bikini After Insisting She's Had a 'Broken Bone' in Her Foot for Months: Watch

"I sat down to watch the coolest cartoon but then I couldn’t stop staring at my phone. It was like I had found some sort of foreign object and got amazed… sounds crazy ??? Think how I felt !!!" she strangely added. "In disbelief, I realized I fell on it just two and a half months ago."

Spears continued: "I honestly think there’s a little broken bone in there hanging out !!! It all makes sense now why I have been feeling off and not completely clear and sure !!! I was scared to walk fast in my house and I forgot and twisted in!!!"

"I remember walking saying my head and my mind didn’t feel connected to my foot… I honestly felt like there was more trauma in my head than my foot… but it was like a light came on when I sat down to watch the movie !!!" the "Gimme More" singer admitted. "I finally connected to my foot (useless information but I think there’s something to this and I need to be aware myself !!!) Have a good day."