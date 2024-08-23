Britney Spears Lets Loose While Dancing in Skimpy Neon Bikini After Insisting She's Had a 'Broken Bone' in Her Foot for Months: Watch
Britney Spears will keep on dancing "'Till the World Ends" — even with an injured foot.
On Thursday, August 22, the Princess of Pop took to Instagram with a video of herself breaking it down in a neon green bikini, just days after showing fans the difference between her ankles, as one was severely swollen.
In the clip, Spears danced around to the tune of Nicki Minaj's "Feeling Myself" featuring Beyoncé while sporting the skimpy swimwear and accessorizing with knee-high black boots, a black choker necklace and some bracelets.
The "Toxic" singer wore her blonde hair down in loose waves.
A couple of hours later, the 42-year-old uploaded another video to Instagram using the same audio — though this time Spears emerged in a hot pink and pastel green color-blocked mini dress and beige heels.
Spears social media posts come after she went on a lengthy rant about a foot injury she suffered back in May, when paramedics were called to Chateau Marmont with reports of someone fitting the pop star's description experiencing a potential "mental breakdown."
At the time, the "Circus" hitmaker insisted she was not going through any sort of crisis, claiming she simply fell while trying to do a "leap" in the living room of her suite at the West Hollywood hotel.
In a since-deleted caption of a Monday, August 19, Instagram upload, Spears explained how the two photos attached featured a comparison of her injured and not injured ankles, writing: "On the left, you can see my bones are in place… but the right one looks a little different!!!"
"I sat down to watch the coolest cartoon but then I couldn’t stop staring at my phone. It was like I had found some sort of foreign object and got amazed… sounds crazy ??? Think how I felt !!!" she strangely added. "In disbelief, I realized I fell on it just two and a half months ago."
Spears continued: "I honestly think there’s a little broken bone in there hanging out !!! It all makes sense now why I have been feeling off and not completely clear and sure !!! I was scared to walk fast in my house and I forgot and twisted in!!!"
"I remember walking saying my head and my mind didn’t feel connected to my foot… I honestly felt like there was more trauma in my head than my foot… but it was like a light came on when I sat down to watch the movie !!!" the "Gimme More" singer admitted. "I finally connected to my foot (useless information but I think there’s something to this and I need to be aware myself !!!) Have a good day."