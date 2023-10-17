'It's Hard to Speak About': Britney Spears Recounts the Darkest Moments of Her Life Ahead of Bombshell Memoir
Britney Spears is finally ready to be completely transparent about her life.
In an excerpt from the highly anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me — which will be released on October 24 — the pop star, 41, admitted that although it's been challenging to recount the traumas she's endured throughout her life and career, her fans deserve to know the truth.
"It's hard to speak about," Spears noted of her 13-year conservatorship, past relationships and family dramas in a snippet from the book. "Not getting a moment of peace, the judgments from strangers who don't even know me, having my freedom stripped away from me by my family and the government [and] losing my passion for the things I love."
"It is finally time for me to raise my voice and speak out, and my fans deserve to hear it directly from me," the "Toxic" singer explained in an interview about finally penning her story. "No more conspiracy, no more lies — just me owning my past, present, and future."
In perhaps the most candid statement Spears has made since a judge terminated her father Jamie Spears' rule over her, the chart-topper admitted during the interview, "Learning this new freedom, I’ll admit, is challenging at times."
"Over the past 15 years or even at the start of my career, I sat back while people spoke about me and told my story for me," she continued. "After getting out of my conservatorship, I was finally free to tell my story without consequences from the people in charge of my life."
In one heartbreaking passage from the read, Britney recalled how her dad would "repeatedly" make negative comments about her weight. "If I thought getting criticized about my body in the press was bad, it hurt even more from my own father, she recalled of Jamie, 71. "He repeatedly told me I looked fat and that I was going to have to do something about it."
The blonde beauty admitted that the patriarch's control over her very much influenced her headline-making decision to shave her head in 2007. "I'd been eyeballed so much growing up, I'd been looked up and down, had people telling me what they thought of my body since I was a teenager," she revealed.
"Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back," Britney recalled. "But under the conservatorship, I was made to understand that those days were now over. I had to grow my hair out and get back into shape. I had to go to bed early and take whatever medication they told me to take."
