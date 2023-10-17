'It's Hard to Speak About': Britney Spears Recounts the Darkest Moments of Her Life Ahead of Bombshell Memoir

"It's hard to speak about," Spears noted of her 13-year conservatorship, past relationships and family dramas in a snippet from the book. "Not getting a moment of peace, the judgments from strangers who don't even know me, having my freedom stripped away from me by my family and the government [and] losing my passion for the things I love."

"It is finally time for me to raise my voice and speak out, and my fans deserve to hear it directly from me," the "Toxic" singer explained in an interview about finally penning her story. "No more conspiracy, no more lies — just me owning my past, present, and future."