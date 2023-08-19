OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Sam Asghari Would 'Disappear for Months' as Marriage to Britney Spears Fell Apart, Split Had 'Been in the Works'

brit
Source: MEGA
By:

Aug. 19 2023, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Abandoned?

A source recently spilled about Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's split, which has apparently brewed for a while. While the pop princess wanted a fairytale marriage, the relationship between the duo quickly soured, according to the insider.

Article continues below advertisement
brit
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot on June 9, 2022.

"Of course she feels let down…anyone would when your partner is not providing for you in the way you feel you need to be provided for," they explained. "She booked great, high-end vacations and paid for everything, they went everywhere on a private jet."

"But he was not super present, You only have to ask, where was he when Britney was filming all her Instagram videos?" the source added of the 29-year-old.

Article continues below advertisement

"He would just disappear for months to go filming and she would be left all alone. There were times when he would just get up and go," they continued of Asghari, who recently filed for divorce from the "Toxic" singer, citing "irreconcilable differences."

The source then debunked rumors claiming the split was due to Spears' infidelity and that the blonde beauty would often get physical with the personal trainer.

brit
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears recently broke her silence about the divorce saying she was 'a little shocked.'

Article continues below advertisement

"There was no cheating. And he's 6ft 2 and she's 5ft 2, so how could she attack him?" the insider said.

"The honest truth of it is that it's complicated, this wasn't a whiplash decision, it's been in the works for the past month," they spilled. "Britney wanted a fairytale and she didn't get it. She felt that Sam's love was not unconditional."

MORE ON:
Britney Spears
brit
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Sam Asghari addressed the split saying, 's--- happens.'

Article continues below advertisement

The insider also shared details about the 41-year-old's wedding day, which was held on Spears' property.

"Tensions were, for sure, high," the source revealed of the June 9, 2022, celebration.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"There were a couple of funny moments when Britney was giggling through the vows," they divulged. "But it was such a fun wedding. Britney sat with the wedding planner, she wanted a flower wall, she wanted pink, she designed her dress and Donatella Versace flew out to LA twice, she had a wedding rehearsal the day before, Britney was in charge."

Page Six reported on the source's comments.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.