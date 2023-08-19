Sam Asghari Would 'Disappear for Months' as Marriage to Britney Spears Fell Apart, Split Had 'Been in the Works'
Abandoned?
A source recently spilled about Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's split, which has apparently brewed for a while. While the pop princess wanted a fairytale marriage, the relationship between the duo quickly soured, according to the insider.
"Of course she feels let down…anyone would when your partner is not providing for you in the way you feel you need to be provided for," they explained. "She booked great, high-end vacations and paid for everything, they went everywhere on a private jet."
"But he was not super present, You only have to ask, where was he when Britney was filming all her Instagram videos?" the source added of the 29-year-old.
"He would just disappear for months to go filming and she would be left all alone. There were times when he would just get up and go," they continued of Asghari, who recently filed for divorce from the "Toxic" singer, citing "irreconcilable differences."
The source then debunked rumors claiming the split was due to Spears' infidelity and that the blonde beauty would often get physical with the personal trainer.
"There was no cheating. And he's 6ft 2 and she's 5ft 2, so how could she attack him?" the insider said.
"The honest truth of it is that it's complicated, this wasn't a whiplash decision, it's been in the works for the past month," they spilled. "Britney wanted a fairytale and she didn't get it. She felt that Sam's love was not unconditional."
The insider also shared details about the 41-year-old's wedding day, which was held on Spears' property.
"Tensions were, for sure, high," the source revealed of the June 9, 2022, celebration.
"There were a couple of funny moments when Britney was giggling through the vows," they divulged. "But it was such a fun wedding. Britney sat with the wedding planner, she wanted a flower wall, she wanted pink, she designed her dress and Donatella Versace flew out to LA twice, she had a wedding rehearsal the day before, Britney was in charge."
