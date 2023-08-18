Sam Asghari's Love for Britney Spears 'Never Wavered' Despite Marital Struggles: 'He Tried to Make It Work'
Despite Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's marital problems, a source insisted the actor attempted to work with the pop princess to save their romance before he filed for divorce.
The insider explained that though the "intensity" surrounding Spears was "killing him," he "tried to make it work."
"It's been draining, yet his love never wavered. He just wishes people understood the depth of what they're going through," the source added.
As OK! previously reported, it was announced earlier this week that the personal trainer filed for divorce from Spears, citing "irreconcilable differences."
The source also claimed the duo is no longer in communication as their divorce battle begins.
"She's not letting [Sam] in the home and they aren't talking," the source shared. "They have had problems for a while and all of the drama surrounding Britney was incredibly hard for Sam to take."
The "Toxic" singer and the 29-year-old apparently got into a blowout fight, where Asghari accused Spears of cheating on him, which was allegedly the catalyst for the split.
However, another source said they doubted any infidelity took place: "Their friends would be really surprised if Britney cheated and they just don't see that as a possibility."
"Although things seemed OK on the surface, there was a lot going on behind the scenes. Sam just wasn't happy and no longer saw a future with Britney," they added.
On Thursday, August 17, Asghari addressed the couple's divorce publicly on his Instagram Story.
"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," he stated. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."
"S--- happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful," Asghari noted.
Spears has yet to break her silence on the subject of their relationship.
