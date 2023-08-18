Octavia Spencer Sends Fierce Warning to Britney Spears' Estranged Husband Sam Asghari After He Files for Divorce

In the comments section of a post about how the actor was allegedly "threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid," Spencer wrote, "extortion is illegal."

This is not the first time The Help star advised Spears and Asghari. In September 2021, when the formerly married couple got engaged, Spencer took the comments section of one of the chart topper's posts to warn, "make him sign a prenup."