Octavia Spencer Sends Fierce Warning to Britney Spears' Estranged Husband Sam Asghari After He Files for Divorce
Octavia Spencer is watching out for Britney Spears!
Following the news of the pop sensation's split from her husband of only one year, the Oscar-winning actress threw in her two cents after it was revealed that Asghari was allegedly attempting to challenge their prenuptial agreement to get spousal support.
In the comments section of a post about how the actor was allegedly "threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid," Spencer wrote, "extortion is illegal."
This is not the first time The Help star advised Spears and Asghari. In September 2021, when the formerly married couple got engaged, Spencer took the comments section of one of the chart topper's posts to warn, "make him sign a prenup."
After the small remark made headlines, Spencer clarified what she meant in her own post, writing alongside the pair's picture, "My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain. I've reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of."
"Britney's fans have seen her through a lot of pain, and she's found happiness," referring to Spears' 13-year conservatorship that ended November 2021. "We're thrilled for her. So let's show them love. #nonegativity."
- Sandra Bullock 'Lost Her Soulmate' After Bryan Randall's Tragic Death, Octavia Spencer Admits
- Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Six Months Without Drinking, The 'Cravings' Author Reveals She Is 'Happier' & 'More Present' Than Ever
- Octavia Spencer Apologizes To Britney Spears & Fiancé Sam Asghari After 'Prenup' Remark, Says She Didn't Intend To 'Cause Pain'
The 29-year-old responded to the Hidden Figures star's update, commenting below the post, "You are very kind to clarify but i have no hard feelings whatsoever. Jokes and misconceptions come with the territory."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Asghari — who first met Spears in 2016 while working on one of her music videos — confirmed earlier this week that he and his wife were going their separate ways.
"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S–- happens."