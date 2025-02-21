Britney Spears Runs Around Topless Before Falling in the Sand in Resurfaced Viral Video: Watch
Britney Spears is no stranger to stripping down for the camera!
The pop star frequently poses in the buff via social media — with one iconic viral video of Spears without a shirt on recently resurfacing on X (formerly named Twitter).
In the hilarious clip, Spears sprints through the sand while covering up her nipples with her hands, as she wore nothing but a pair of cheeky bikini bottoms during a beach day more than one year ago.
The blonde beauty seemed to purposefully stumble before landing on her back and rolling around in the sand — successfully keeping her chest hidden throughout the ordeal.
Aside from only wearing bright green bikini bottoms, which she had pulled down lower than normal, Spears sported a pair of black sunglasses and had her bright blonde hair tied in a messy bun.
In response to the resurfaced video, X users complimented Spears for being "funny" and seeming so "happy," while others gushed over her "beautiful" body.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I love her [so much], she is so funny [and] beautiful," an admirer wrote, as another fan declared, "Britney needs to be in a comedy movie ASAP."
"She has the energy I need," a third supporter stated, while a fourth person admitted, "this is hilarious and she looks happy."
Most recently, Spears has been spending the majority of her beach days in Mexico.
On Tuesday, February 19, the "Toxic" singer shared highlights from her time in the North American country — including a video of Spears feeling herself while lounging in a pool in a hot pink bikini.
"Crazy recap of my favorite place !!!" Spears captioned her Instagram upload. "Not sure if I like NY or Mexico better !!! I fly to NY tomorrow then Texas on Saturday !!! I’m debating on going on another excursion !!! Me in the dress is after I danced my a-- off and before I put makeup on !!! I like it better with NO MAKEUP !!! I’m gonna shop in NY !!! Do you guys know of any cool new trendy stores there 🙈🙈🙈 ???"
While Spears loves to relax in a skimpy swimsuit, things got serious for the pop icon last month when she was forced to evacuate her Los Angeles home due to destructive wildfires raging through the Southern California area.
"I hope you are all doing OK !!! I had to evacuate my home and I’m driving 4 hours to a hotel !!!" Spears told fans in a January 9 post.
"I’m posting these adorable shoes to lift people’s spirits !!! Most people may not even be on their phones !!! I wasn’t the past two days because I had no electricity to charge and I just got my phone back !!! I pray you’re all doing well and I send my love 🌹 !!!" her caption continued.