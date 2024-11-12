Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Kept Out of the Loop About Singer Reuniting With Son Jayden: 'News to' Him
Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline was completely kept out of the loop about her reunion with their son Jayden James Federline, his lawyer revealed.
"If there has been a reconciliation, it’s news to Kevin,” the dancer's lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan told TMZ, adding that Jayden and Kevin are in touch and he never mentioned anything about his mother as of late.
Another source spilled that Jayden, who resides in Hawaii with his dad and stepmom Victoria Prince, has been "back in California" visiting his mom, as OK! previously reported.
"They have been spending a lot of time together," the insider dished, referring to the pop star and her youngest son.
However, it’s unclear if Jayden is staying at the “Crazy” hitmaker’s $7.4 million mansion in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
The former flames' relationship began in the summer of 2004, and they wed that September. However, the former couple, who share two sons, Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden James, 18, divorced in 2007.
Six months ago, both boys reportedly spoke with their mom on Mother’s Day.
"Obviously a reconciliation/reunification is somewhat complex and can be a process that takes some time," Mark Vincent told the news outlet in June, calling the phone call “a good sign” for their relationship.
- Britney Spears Is 'Spending a Lot of Time' With Her Son Jayden, 18, in California After Years of Estrangement
- Kevin Federline Goes On Rare Dinner Outing With His & Britney Spears' Sons As Their Heated Feud With The Singer Rages On
- Britney Spears' Sons Refuse To See Their Mom Over Embarrassing Nude Selfies, Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Reveals
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The lawyer also emphasized that Kevin "supports the boys having a relationship with their mother."
Two years before their recent reunion, Jayden openly admitted to having a strained relationship with his mom.
"I 100 percent think this can be fixed. It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better, I really want to see her again,” he shared in a 2022 interview with the U.K.'s ITV.
Jayden also voiced his discomfort with Britney's sultry social media posts.
“It’s almost like she has to post something on Instagram to get some attention,” he noted.
Elsewhere in the interview, Jayden expressed concerns over his brother, saying he felt his elder sibling "never received equal love or attention" from their mom, which may be why Sean chose not to reach out.
Britney lost custody of her children in 2008, after originally agreeing to share custody with Kevin. That same year, her father, Jamie Spears, placed her under a conservatorship, which lasted 13 years.
In 2019, a new custody arrangement granted Kevin 70 percent custodial rights, with Britney receiving the remaining 30 percent.
Sources spoke to Page Six.