Britney Spears Bashes 'Scary' L.A. People Who Have 'Bullied' and 'Humiliated' Her in Since-Deleted Bikini-Clad Video
Britney Spears doesn’t seem to like the people in L.A.
In a post from Thursday, November 9, which was deleted shortly after, the blonde beauty showed off her figure on a boat as she shared an unusual message about bullying.
In the clip, Spears lounged around a large boat in a white and red printed bikini and large aviator sunglasses. The star appeared to be holding a fruity beverage as she showed off her curves and pranced around the vessel.
“I did research about bullying and kids being mistreated at school,” she began the caption, adding she “probably studied human emotion more than anyone on the planet.”
The pop sensation revealed she had been “studied and analyzed like a science lab” throughout her lifetime and noted “some people are better suited to hide,” claiming, “most of them live in Los Angeles ... they are called actors and actresses.”
She then said she’s “never been that great at acting,” but she can “spot one a mile away.” The “Toxic” singer alleged that actors give her “shivers,” similar to if she “saw a real criminal!!!”
“I wear my heart on my sleeve and I’ve had to learn the hard way … but I do know what it’s like to feel tormented … bullied … and completely humiliated,” she continued.
The author then dissed Hollywood further, stating that despite owning “a pretty home in Los Angeles,” the “people scare me there and always have!!!”
Spears' post about Tinseltown came after she recently released her memoir The Woman in Me, where she spilled all the details about her highly publicized life.
The book quickly became the highest selling celebrity memoir and was an immense success for the mother-of-two. However, the bombshell secrets she released, particularly about ex Justin Timberlake, led to the *NSYNC member receiving tons of backlash.
One piece of shocking news to come out of the memoir included the 41-year-old’s claim that she had an abortion while dating Timberlake.
"I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day," she recalled of the way she felt at the time. "This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated."
"But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young," Spears wrote. "I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."
Additionally, she alleged that Timberlake was unfaithful to her throughout their relationship, which lasted from 1999-2002.