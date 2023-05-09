Britney Spears' Marriage to Sam Asghari is in 'Deep Trouble' After Pop Star 'Got Physical' With Husband, TV Special Reveals
An upcoming TV special investigating Britney Spears' life after she was freed from the conservatorship documents her rather volatile relationship with husband Sam Asghari.
The special, titled TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, looks into not only her marriage to the 29-year-old — whom she wed in June 2022 — but also a failed intervention, her estranged family and more, according to the explosive trailer, released Monday, May 8.
"Britney Spears has had a year and a half of freedom since the conservatorship ended, but there are big problems,” narrator and TMZ executive producer Harvey Levin is heard saying at the beginning of the 30-second trailer.
TMZ’s managing editor Fabian Garcia then claims that the Grammy-winning artist, 41, “got physical with Sam," with Levin also noting Spears' marriage is in "deep trouble."
Elsewhere in the trailer, TMZ executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere and one of the special’s hosts is heard offering an “alarming” observation that they recommended to “keep knives away from her.”
According to the press release for the project, per New York Post, the special will look into how the mother-of-two spends each day, and "reveal concern among those closest to her that she’s a danger to herself and others."
The trailer release comes on the heels of growing concern for Spears from both her fans and inner circle after it was reported that her loved ones planned to stage an intervention — though it fell through.
Earlier this year, an insider claimed the "Toxic" vocalist was “struggling with her mental health and substance abuse,” but Spears later shot down those rumors.
“It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died," she seethed via Instagram at the time.
Aside from growing concern for her well-being amid her bizarre string of social media posts, there was speculation that she and her husband were at odds after they were both spotted sans their wedding rings in March.
Spears was famously placed under conservatorship in 2008 by her estranged dad, Jamie Spears, who served as conservator of estate until he was suspended in September 2021, following her 2007 meltdown.
After a long battle for her freedom, Spears pleaded to a court in June 2021 that she be freed from the legal bind, claiming the conservators were “abusive” and “bullying” her. While sharing bombshell allegations about her life over the past 13 years, Spears told the judge that she was forced to take birth control even though she wanted to marry and have a baby with Asghari, who was only her boyfriend at the time.
Asghari proposed to Spears in September 2021, two months before her conservatorship was terminated, after about five years of dating.