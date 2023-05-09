Britney Spears' Marriage to Sam Asghari is in 'Deep Trouble' After Pop Star 'Got Physical' With Husband, TV Special Reveals

An upcoming TV special investigating Britney Spears' life after she was freed from the conservatorship documents her rather volatile relationship with husband Sam Asghari.

The special, titled TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, looks into not only her marriage to the 29-year-old — whom she wed in June 2022 — but also a failed intervention, her estranged family and more, according to the explosive trailer, released Monday, May 8.