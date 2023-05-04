Britney Spears Questions Whether One Of Her 'T***' Would Pop If She Claps Them Together in Since-Deleted Post
Once again, Britney Spears has likely left her fans scratching their heads.
On Wednesday, May 3, the princess of pop to took to Instagram to share a close-up of her cleavage. Pushing her breasts together in a black lace bra, only Spears' chest was seen in the photo that cut off her neck and head.
Before changing the Instagram caption to credit the person who took the second photo featured in her upload — which was a black-and-white image of grown men standing around a chess game — she questioned whether she would pop one of her "t**s" if she clapped them together.
Though the caption was certainly bizarre, it wasn't out of the ordinary for Spears, as she often uses the platform to go on lengthy rants about anything from the alleged abuse she endured during her 13-year conservatorship to random revelations about her life.
Spears recently took to Instagram to sarcastically remark she's "blessed" that she has never had "PEOPLE HURTING MY FEELINGS or DEMORALIZING ME OR GOING LOWER THAN LOW."
"People thankfully have always been up to my expectations … REMEMBER BOUNDARIES !!!" she added, shortly after calling her fans out for crossing the line earlier this year when they phoned the police asking that a wellness check be done on the "Toxic" songstress at her home.
- Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Remarries Days After Posting About Pop Star's 'Cry For Help'
- Britney Spears Randomly Reveals What She Keeps in Her Kitchen as Strange Social Media Behavior Continues
- Britney Spears Makes Confusing Comments About Her Dogs, Admits She Spent $2,000 on One of the Pup's Outfits
"I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded," she confessed in a lengthy January Twitter statement. "During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward. All the love, B."
The following month, she requested, "if I shut down my Instagram do not call the cops," given that the initial wellness check was requested after Spears temporarily deleted her account.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Though Spears frequently posts dancing videos to her feed — often consisting of her in minimal clothing while twirling around — it was suspected that she was not actually the one controlling her account, with some fingers pointing to husband Sam Asghari.
However, when asked, "Are you controlling Britney Spears?" by paparazzi, he replied with a laugh, "No, man. I don't even control what we have for dinner."