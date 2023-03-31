Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Deny Having Marital Issues Despite Both Ditching Wedding Rings, Rep Reveals

Asghari also declared that his wife is doing "great," even though her social media posts have confused people.

Asghari also spoke out about Spears' conservatorship — which she was freed from in November 2021 — declaring that the Hollywood starlet was doing just fine on her own.

"The conservatorship was a total bulls*** move," he said. "It should've never happened. It should be illegal to put anybody under the conservatorship and that was the worst thing that has ever happened in this country. This is the country of freedom. And that should never have happened, especially to her."