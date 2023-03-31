Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Deny Having Marital Issues Despite Both Ditching Wedding Rings, Rep Reveals
Even though Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were spotted without their wedding rings as of late, the actor's rep, Brandon Cohen, confirmed that the couple are not having marital issues.
Apparently, the 29-year-old hunk took off his jewelry since he's currently filming a movie.
As OK! previously reported, the pop star, 41, was seen exiting an SUV to board a private jet with her manager, Cade Hudson, when she didn't have the ring on that finger.
However, the two, who tied the knot in June 2022, seem to be in a good spot.
On March 14, the "Toxic" songstress shared a throwback video from her trip to Mexico with her man, writing: "Throwback to Mexico … before I got married … so happy and sill here I!!"
Last week, the personal trainer was asked if he would appear on the screen together.
"I hope so, I hope so, I think she's a great actress. I hope one day, that'll be a dream come true," he gushed, adding that he's "waiting for the right script" to come along.
"Maybe I'll write the script," he stated. "Maybe it's an action film. She's very athletic, so maybe, you know, she's able to jump up and kick a few people and do a bunch of stunts. She'd be really good at that."
Asghari also declared that his wife is doing "great," even though her social media posts have confused people.
Asghari also spoke out about Spears' conservatorship — which she was freed from in November 2021 — declaring that the Hollywood starlet was doing just fine on her own.
"The conservatorship was a total bulls*** move," he said. "It should've never happened. It should be illegal to put anybody under the conservatorship and that was the worst thing that has ever happened in this country. This is the country of freedom. And that should never have happened, especially to her."
