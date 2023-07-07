Britney Spears Shares Odd Clip About Her 'Inner Thoughts' After Pop Star Was Slapped by NBA Player's Security Guard
Apparently, it isn't all butterflies and rainbows in Britney Spears' head!
On Thursday, July 6, the pop sensation shared a meme via Instagram that featured a video of two flight attendants. Above the clip, the post read, "my inner thought on a daily basis."
The footage then displayed a series of passengers exiting a plane by the attendants. Each person was greeted with a cynical and rude response by the airline stewardess as she smiled widely at each of them.
"F*** you," she began. Other responses included, "F*** you very much," "Your baby is an a******" and "I spat in your coffee."
"I love you all 😘😘😘 !!!" Spears wrote next to the parody video.
As OK! previously reported, the sassy post came after the blonde beauty was allegedly slapped by an NBA player's security guard on Wednesday, July 5.
The incident was claimed to have happened after Spears wanted a photo with Victor Wembanyama at Catch in Las Vegas.
On Thursday, July 6, the '00s icon recounted the situation on social media.
She began by stating that "traumatic experiences" are something she has dealt with before, however, she was "not prepared" for what had happened to her that night.
"I recognized an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner. I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again," she noted. "I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention."
She then added she was "aware" of the basketball star's claims that she "grabbed him from behind," but she insisted it was simply a tap.
"His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd," Spears wrote.
"I get swarmed by people all the time," she continued. "In fact, that night. I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn't hit any of them."
"This story is super embarrassing to share with the world but its out there already," she admitted. "However, I think it's important to share this story and to urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect."