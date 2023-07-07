NBA Star Laughs Off Britney Spears' 'Traumatic Experience' Getting Slapped by Security, Says He Wanted to 'Enjoy a Nice Dinner'
NBA star Victor Wembanyama appeared unfazed by Britney Spears' "traumatic experience" involving the athlete's security.
When approached by reporters on Thursday, July 6, the 19-year-old let out a laugh while explaining his point of view of the incident that went down in front of the celebrity hotspot Catch, located inside of Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 6.
"Something did happen, a little bit, when I was walking with some security from the team to some restaurant," the San Antonio Spurs player explained to a news outlet while dressed in his jersey on the sidelines of a basketball court Thursday night.
"We were in the hall. There was a lot of people, so people were calling [at] me, obviously. There was one person who was calling me but we talked before with security," he detailed, noting he "couldn't stop" because it would create a crowd of fans around him.
Wembanyama then recalled being "grabbed" by a person — whom he later learned was Spears. "I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight and didn’t stop."
"That person grabbed me from behind — not on my shoulder — she grabbed me from behind. I just know the security pushed her away," he emphasized, though Spears' statement about the the ordeal claimed she "simply tapped him on the shoulder."
Wembanyama wasn't aware "how much force" security used to move Spears away from him.
"I didn’t stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy a nice dinner," the NBA first round draft pick admitted while letting out a laugh.
"I didn’t know for a couple hours, but when I came back to the hotel … I thought it was no big deal, and then security of the Spurs told me it was Britney Spears," he continued, hardly able to stop himself from smiling.
"At first, I was like, 'You’re joking,' but yeah, it turns out it was Britney Spears. I never saw her face. I just kept walking straight," Wembanyama concluded.
ESPN reporters spoke to Wembanyama about the incident involving his security and Spears.