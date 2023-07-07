NBA Star Laughs Off Britney Spears' 'Traumatic Experience' Getting Slapped by Security, Says He Wanted to 'Enjoy a Nice Dinner'

"Something did happen, a little bit, when I was walking with some security from the team to some restaurant," the San Antonio Spurs player explained to a news outlet while dressed in his jersey on the sidelines of a basketball court Thursday night.

"We were in the hall. There was a lot of people, so people were calling [at] me, obviously. There was one person who was calling me but we talked before with security," he detailed, noting he "couldn't stop" because it would create a crowd of fans around him.