Britney Spears Doesn't Know When She'll 'Smile Again' After Getting Slapped by NBA Star's Security: 'When's That, God???'
Britney Spears was feeling down after she was slapped by NBA star Victor Wembanyama's security guard on Wednesday, July 5.
In a since-deleted post shared by the Princess of Pop a few days after the incident, the "Toxic" singer turned to a higher power in an effort to find something to smile about after the ordeal outside of celebrity hotspot Catch went down in Las Vegas last week.
Spears shared an uplifting meme to her Instagram, reading: "You will smile again."
The 41-year-old wasn't convinced by the positive post, however, as she wrote, "When's that, God???" alongside the hopeful message.
Around the same time, Spears uploaded some throwback photos holding a microphone on stage, and informed fans via the post's caption that she was headed to Italy on Saturday, July 8.
The pop star's escape to Europe comes after she admitted that she doesn't "feel like I have been treated as an equal person in this country" due to her 13-year abusive conservatorship and recent documentaries made about her in an attempt to tell the icon's story without her permission.
"My reaction was priceless … BAD ??? YES … I’ve had documentaries done about me and none of which I approved … I have felt helpless in most situations and my experience in Vegas and my reaction was a cry out on all levels … I will say it !!!" Spears wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Friday, July 7, short before telling fans about her trip across the pond.
Though Spears referred to the allegedly violent encounter as a "traumatic experience" that "nearly knocked her on the ground," Wembanyama didn't seem too bothered by the situation as he couldn't wipe a smile off of his face when talking to reporters on Thursday, July 6.
"Something did happen, a little bit, when I was walking with some security from the team to some restaurant," the San Antonio Spurs player explained while on the sidelines of a basketball court, dressed in uniform.
"That person grabbed me from behind — not on my shoulder — she grabbed me from behind. I just know the security pushed her away," he noted, conflicting Spears' statement claiming she "simply tapped him on the shoulder."
"I didn’t stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy a nice dinner," Wembanyama added, unable to stop himself from letting out a laugh in front of reporters.