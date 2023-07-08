Britney Spears Screams in British Accent After NBA Star's Security Guard Slapped Her in Las Vegas
Footage documenting Britney Spears being slapped by NBA star Victor Wembanyama's security guard has been released.
In the clips obtained by TMZ, the pop sensation was seen entering Catch in Las Vegas as she attempted to go up to the San Antonio Spurs player.
"Excuse me, sir," Spears said before the video showed bodyguard Damian Smith whip back his arm, making contact with the blonde beauty's face.
Sam Asghari, Spears' husband, who was also present during the incident, was seen rushing after Smith following the physical altercation. Those around the iconic singer reacted in horror over the shocking event.
After the "Toxic" vocalist composed herself, she was heard screaming in a British accent.
"That's America for you! F*** you all!" she yelled toward Wembanyama and his clan.
As OK! previously reported, on Thursday, July 6, the Princess of Pop penned an Instagram update explaining her point of view of the incident.
She began by saying "traumatic experiences" are nothing new to her, but she was "not prepared" for what happened that night.
"I recognized an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner. I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again," she wrote. "I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention."
Spears then added she was "aware" of the Wembanyama's claims that she had "grabbed him from behind," however, she insisted it was only a tap.
"His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd," she continued.
"I get swarmed by people all the time," the '00s icon admitted. "In fact, that night. I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn't hit any of them."
"This story is super embarrassing to share with the world, but it's out there already," she concluded. "However, I think it's important to share this story and to urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect."