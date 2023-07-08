OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears Screams in British Accent After NBA Star's Security Guard Slapped Her in Las Vegas

ok split taylor
Source: mega/@wemby/Instagram
By:

Jul. 8 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Footage documenting Britney Spears being slapped by NBA star Victor Wembanyama's security guard has been released.

In the clips obtained by TMZ, the pop sensation was seen entering Catch in Las Vegas as she attempted to go up to the San Antonio Spurs player.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

"Excuse me, sir," Spears said before the video showed bodyguard Damian Smith whip back his arm, making contact with the blonde beauty's face.

Sam Asghari, Spears' husband, who was also present during the incident, was seen rushing after Smith following the physical altercation. Those around the iconic singer reacted in horror over the shocking event.

Article continues below advertisement

After the "Toxic" vocalist composed herself, she was heard screaming in a British accent.

"That's America for you! F*** you all!" she yelled toward Wembanyama and his clan.

britney
Source: @wemby/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, on Thursday, July 6, the Princess of Pop penned an Instagram update explaining her point of view of the incident.

She began by saying "traumatic experiences" are nothing new to her, but she was "not prepared" for what happened that night.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

"I recognized an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner. I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again," she wrote. "I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention."

Spears then added she was "aware" of the Wembanyama's claims that she had "grabbed him from behind," however, she insisted it was only a tap.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

"His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd," she continued.

"I get swarmed by people all the time," the '00s icon admitted. "In fact, that night. I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn't hit any of them."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

"This story is super embarrassing to share with the world, but it's out there already," she concluded. "However, I think it's important to share this story and to urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.